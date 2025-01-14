New York Yankees sign failed former top New York Mets prospect as Paul Goldschmidt backup-plan

The New York Yankees are reportedly bringing in a failed former elite New York Mets prospect to be a potential backup plan to Paul Goldschmidt.

This has been a busy offseason for the Yankees. While they surprisingly lost superstar outfielder Juan Soto in a bidding war with the Mets, they have made a slew of big moves to improve a roster that was already good enough to get to the World Series in October.

Related: New York Yankees and Mets get bad Roki Sasaki news: 5 impact pitchers they could target instead, including Max Scherzer

They gave Atlanta Braves All-Star Max Fried the richest contract ever given to a left-handed pitcher. Make a pair of big trades for star closer Devin Williams and one-time NL MVP Cody Bellinger. Then followed that up by bringing in another former NL MVP and future Hall-of-Famer Paul Goldschmidt.

The Yanks are far from done this winter, and a new report claims they are bringing in an interesting backup option to Goldschmidt that Mets fans will be very familiar with.

New York Yankees payroll (2025): $273.3 million

New York Yankees sign former New York Mets star prospect Dominic Smith

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On Monday night, MLB.com reported that the New York Yankees have agreed to a minor league deal with veteran first baseman Dominic Smith.

In 2016 and 2017, Smith was, arguably, the top prospect in the New York Mets farm system. The talented defensive player made his big league debut in 2017 and had a very disappointing first 49 games at the big league level.

Dominic Smith stats (Career): .246 AVG, .313 OBP, .403 SLG, .717 OBP, 64 HR, 259 RBI, 237 R

While he had moments of promise in the following five seasons, lesser-known prospect (at the time) Pete Alonso was able to take the first base opportunities away from Smith with an All-Star rookie season in 2019.

Smith has bounced around to three different teams since departing New York in 2023. As a bench player, he is a solid addition that plays good defense and can offer a pinch hitter with pop option if he earns a spot with the big league roster in spring training.

Related: New York Yankees trade rumor on Marcus Stroman may open door to rare win-win trade with New York Mets soon