New York Yankees could see major lineup change for ALCS Game 3 against Cleveland Guardians

Despite a 2-0 series lead in the American League Championship Series, the New York Yankees are expected to bench a slumping starter in Game 3 against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

The New York Post reports that catcher Austin Wells could be replaced in the lineup against lefty pitcher Matt Boyd as the series switches to Progressive Field, in Cleveland.

Against southpaws in the regular season, the left-handed-hitting Wells slashed .197/.299/.227, with just 13 hits — and no home runs — in 66 at bats. He also struck out 21 times.

On top of that, Wells is 0-for-8 in the first two games of the ALCS, and just 2-for-24 overall with 10 strikeouts in the postseason. That’s not what you want to see out of your cleanup hitter.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, however, doesn’t seem overly concerned about Wells’ offensive struggles.

“He’s done an outstanding job, all the while going through a little bit of struggles offensively,” Boone told the Post.

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton would most likely move up to the No. 4 spot if Wells sits.

Who would start in Austin Wells’ place?

If Wells doesn’t start, the Yankees will turn to backup catcher Jose Trevino.

Trevino put up a .189/.282/.344 line against lefties, but did have four home runs.

“There’s definitely a possibility he could get in there,” Boone said about Trevino to the Post.

Trevino, though, has yet to play this postseason and last started Sept. 29 — the final game of the regular season.

The Yanks will start Clarke Schmidt against the Guardians. First pitch for Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday at 5:08 p.m. ET.

