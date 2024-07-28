Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees reportedly in bidding war for young All-Star hitter

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are no strangers when it comes to competing against one another. After battling it out in MLB free agency and on the diamond, new MLB trade rumors now reveal the Dodgers and Yankees are engaged in a bidding war for an All-Star hitter.

New York already made a big move ahead of the MLB trade deadline, swinging a deal for All-Star hitter Jazz Chisholm Jr. The Yankees are far from done making moves and Los Angeles is operating just as aggressive in trade talks ahead of the 6:00 PM EDT deadline on Tuesday.

Related: New York Yankees in extensive trade talks with American League rival

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Dodgers and Yankees are in a ‘bidding war’ in trade talks with the Tampa Bay Rays for All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes.

Isaac Paredes stats (ESPN): .247/.355/.438, .793 OPS, 16 home runs, 19 doubles, 55 RBI in 361 ABs

Paredes, age 25, is coming off his first All-Star selection. A former international free agent with the Chicago Cubs, Tampa Bay acquired him from the Detroit Tigers in 2022 in exchange for Austin Meadows. The infielder has blossomed in a Rays’ uniform, becoming one of the best third basemen in the American League.

Related: Tampa Bay Rays’ All-Star generating interest from these 4 MLB teams

It won’t be cheap to land paredes. He’s owed less than half of his remaining $3.4 million salary next season and is under club control via arbitration through 2027. While he has struggled at the plate since June 1 – .189/.318/.360 – he still boasts a 13.3 percent walk rate over the last 2 months.

Isaac Paredes contract (Spotrac): $3.4 million salary in 2024, arbitration-eligible 2025-’27

Paredes is an obvious fit for the Yankees lineup. New York ranks among the worst MLB teams in terms of run production from its third basemen and the Rays’ slugger would slide into that spot perfectly. As for Los Angeles, Paredes could play third base with Max Muncy on the injured list or he’s an option at second.

It will take a strong package of prospects to land the All-Star hitter but the Dodgers top prospects and Yankees top prospects both match what Tampa Bay will be seeking. If it comes down to a bidding war, it could have a significant impact on which teams reaches the World Series.

Related: MLB trades we’d love to see this week, including deal for Los Angeles Dodgers