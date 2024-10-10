New York Mets insider speculates on likely starting rotation for 2024 NLCS: Where will Kodai Senga slot in?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With the New York Mets officially in the 2024 National League Championship Series, a team insider speculated on what the likely starting rotation will be for Games 1 through 4.

Baseball fans in New York are still celebrating the results of their Game 4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. Despite having to get a big win on the final day of the season, the team from Queens is headed to this year’s championship series.

It is a stunning turn of events for a franchise that many thought would be sellers before this year’s trade deadline after a rough start to the season. However, despite a lot of adversity and injuries to many key players throughout their season, the Mets have persevered and will be in the NLCS for the first time in nearly a decade.

With rivals the Phillies out of the way, the team can look ahead to potential matchups against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres starting on Saturday. If New York is to have a real shot against either team they will need more dynamite pitching. And that is why how their rotation is set up for the first four games is important.

New York Mets likely to go with Senga-Peterson combo again in Game 1 of NLCS

On Wednesday night, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino laid out how he expects the Mets to layout their rotation and it is similar to how they plotted things out for their series against the Phillies.

New York Mets likely rotation for NLCS

Kodai Senga piggybacked by new relief ace David Peterson in Game 1

Luis Severino in Game 2

Sean Manaea in Game 3

Jose Quintana in Game 4

After looking good in just two innings in Game 1 it is no surprise Kodai Senga will be back to kick off a series versus the Dodgers or Padres. However, his arm is still not stretched out and he may only be able to pitch three to four innings. David Peterson has been outstanding in 2024 and a Senga-Peterson combo again would be a great way to begin the NLCS.

