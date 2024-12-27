Top MLB insider reveals major reason why Pete Alonso hasn’t re-signed with New York Mets yet

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso remains a player without a team as 2025 approaches, with questions persisting about his potential return to the New York Mets.

The free-agent slugger has been consistently linked to the Mets throughout the offseason. Alonso needs a home, and the Mets need a first baseman.

The popular homegrown Met and four-time All-Star has seen his numbers gradually decline over the past three seasons. His OPS has dropped from .869 to .821, and most recently to .788. Even more telling, he launched just 34 home runs in 2024 — his lowest total in any non-COVID-shortened season.

Alonso’s market has narrowed considerably as potential landing spots continue to evaporate. The Houston Astros, Cleveland Guardians, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Washington Nationals have all addressed their first-base needs through signings or trades.

So what’s keeping the Mets and Alonso from reaching an agreement? A top MLB insider sheds light on the remaining hurdles between the two sides.

Related: Beloved New York Mets announcer has interesting ‘gut feeling’ prediction about Pete Alonso’s future

MLB insider reveals state of Pete Alonso-New York Mets Negotiations

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports there’s been a “sizable gap in talks” between the Mets and Alonso.

“That doesn’t mean he’s gone, as the Mets have closed big gaps before — only that no quick deal appears at hand,” Heyman notes.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projects Alonso will command a six-year, $159 million contract in free agency.

The MLB insider also suggests the Mets have contingency plans if Alonso departs. They could shift third baseman Mark Vientos to first base, while either Ronny Mauricio or Brett Baty could take over at third.

While an immediate resolution seems unlikely, the prevailing sentiment suggests it’s less a question of if, but when Alonso and the Mets will reunite.

Related: 10 Greatest New York Mets of all-time: From Mike Piazza to Tom Seaver