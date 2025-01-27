Did New York Mets try to use Los Angeles Dodgers controversial deferral strategy in Pete Alonso talks?

An interesting New York Mets rumor suggests during negotiations with homegrown star Pete Alonso, the team looked to pad the deal with deferred money.

The Mets have been very busy this offseason. After surprising the baseball world and reaching the NLCS in October, the goal this fall and winter was to improve the roster and make it good enough to reach the World Series in 2025. And to some baseball pundits, they have done that.

This filled major holes in the starting rotation and bullpen. And they made the biggest move of the offseason when they gave superstar outfielder Juan Soto the biggest contract in sports history. However, negotiations with four-time All-Star Pete Alonso have been a source of frustration.

In December, it seemed likely he would be playing elsewhere next season. However, with his market far weaker than expected, the door seemed open to an unexpected reunion. Unfortunately, negotiations again hit a stalemate earlier this month. Rumors claimed that the 30-year-old passed on a three-year offer worth around $70 million.

However, a new report claims the slugger actually turned down an offer for much more money.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

Did the New York Mets last offer to Pete Alonso have a lot of deferred money?

"The final amount that he turned down in that final offer was more than $70 million"@martinonyc says talks between Pete Alonso & the Mets broke down after an offer of $68-$70 million and a disagreement over deferred money



This past week, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino revealed some new details about failed negotiations between the New York Mets and Pete Alonso. The most fascinating nugget of information was that talks included a disagreement over deferred money. And that the 1B passed on a larger offer than what was reported recently.

“The final amount that he turned down in that final offer was more than $70 million,” Martino said. “… It’s indisputable that there was additional to that $68 to $70 million some deferred money in there that would have driven the ultimate monetary money value up.”

Pete Alonso contract (Projection): Five years, $125 million

The $70 million offer would average out to around $23 million per season. Which is a solid offer based on current market rates for a first baseman. With deferred money, it probably would have made the deal the most offered to a first baseman yearly. Freddie Freeman’s $27 million average before deferrals is the highest yearly rate for a 1B in MLB right now.

It will certainly surprise Mets fans if the fan-favorite turned down a deal that would make him the best paid at his position. It is also interesting that despite the public blowback the Los Angeles Dodgers have gotten for their heavy use of deferral-filled deals, New York seriously considered using the tactic for Alonso.

The historic $765 million deal they gave Juan Soto last month has no deferrals.

