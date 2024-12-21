Pete Alonso’s time with New York Mets nearing end? Team reportedly ‘engaged in talks’ with this multiple-time All-Star first baseman

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso is one of the best players in New York Mets history.

The homegrown talent is a four-time All-Star and National League Rookie of the Year during his six seasons in Queens. He has 226 home runs, 586 RBIs, 493 runs scored, an .854 OPS, 134 OPS+, and 19.8 WAR.

Despite the Mets signing outfielder Juan Soto to a record-breaking $765 million contract, many still believe they will reunite with Alonso.

A first-time free agent, the 30-year-old Alonso is looking for a long-term deal, but how much money franchises are willing to shell out remains to be seen. Alonso’s OPS has regressed the last three seasons, and he’s not a good defender at first base. With Alonso’s age, he would most likely move to a designated hitter role in the second half of the contract.

With that in mind, the Mets have yet to pull the trigger to bring Alonso back and are reportedly talking to a former National League MVP to fill their first-base vacancy.

MLB insider reveals New York Mets ‘engaged in talks’ with this veteran

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Mets are “engaged in talks” with Paul Goldschmidt. The St. Louis Cardinals decided not to bring back Goldschmidt as he entered free agency.

While the Yankees still are showing strong interest in 1B Paul Goldschmidt, there’s plenty of competition:

The Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals and New York Mets are all engaged in talks with Goldschmidt, too. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 20, 2024

Goldschmidt is 37, would be three seasons removed from his MVP season, and has regressed the last two seasons. After his MVP campaign where he had 35 home runs, a 7.7 WAR, .981 OPS, and 177 OPS+, his numbers decreased significantly.

In 2023 and 2024, Goldschmidt averaged 23 home runs, 2.4 WAR, .763 OPS, and 109 OPS+. Those are still decent numbers but a far cry from what he put up before.

Nightengale reveals that in addition to the Mets, the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, and Washington Nationals are pursuing Goldschmidt, who will most likely sign a one-year deal.

If Goldschmidt ends up with the Mets, that would mean the end of Alonso’s tenure in Queens. It would also indicate that Mark Vientos will stay at third base and the Mets would be out on bringing in Alex Bregman.

