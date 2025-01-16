New York Mets reportedly pivot away from Pete Alonso after signing former All-Star

Pete Alonso’s tenure with the New York Mets appears to be over after six seasons.

Alonso and the Mets appeared to be in a stalemate all offseason over a contract. The four-time All-Star wanted a long-term deal but was willing to return to Queens on a short-term contract with opt-outs. However, it seems the two sides were never able to get together on money.

If this is the end for Alonso with the Mets, he will go down as one of the franchise’s greatest sluggers of all time. He has the third-most home runs in Mets history with 226 — just 27 shy of breaking Darryl Strawberry’s franchise record of 252.

On top of being a four-time All-Star, Alonso was also the 2019 National League Rookie of the Year after smashing 53 home runs — the most home runs in a season for a Mets player.

Related: MLB insider details if Toronto Blue Jays rumored pursuit of Pete Alonso will soon force Vladimir Guerrero trade

New York Mets bring back former All-Star, signaling potential end for Pete Alonso’s time in Queens

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As the Mets look to move forward without their star slugger, the team has already begun restructuring their roster. According to SNY’s MLB insider Andy Martino, the Mets have “pivoted” from Alonso and signed former All-Star outfielder/designated hitter Jesse Winker, whom the team traded for at the deadline last season. Winker inked a one-year, $7.5 million contract to return to New York.

“The Mets have pivoted to plan B, post-Alonso,” Martino posted on X. “They now consider it the most likely outcome that Alonso will sign elsewhere. They add Winker and will add a reliever, possibly a top one.”

The Mets have pivoted to plan B, post-Alonso. They now consider it the most likely outcome that Alonso will sign elsewhere. They add Winker and will add a reliever, possibly a top one. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) January 16, 2025

With Alonso seemingly out, the Mets will most likely shift budding star Mark Vientos from third to first base. To replace Vientos at the hot corner, they have prospects to choose from, including Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuna, and Ronny Mauricio.

Related: Beloved New York Mets announcer has interesting ‘gut feeling’ prediction about Pete Alonso’s future

