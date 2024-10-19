New York Mets make history in NLCS Game 5 win over Los Angeles Dodgers

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets made a bit of history in their Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

According to The Athletic’s Jayson Stark, the Mets became the 11th team in postseason history to not strike out in a game.

Pete Alonso gives Mets fans life with a 3-run home run! pic.twitter.com/4cpBiPmvQL — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 18, 2024

The last time that happened was with the Anaheim Angels in Game 2 of the 2002 World Series against the San Francisco Giants. It’s just the third time in the last six decades a team’s lineup didn’t record a strikeout in a playoff game.

Stark also reported that the Mets sent the most hitters to the plate (44) without recording a strikeout in playoff history.

“I’ve never been part of a game like that,” Mets designated hitter Jesse Winker told The Athletic. “I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of a game like that. That’s amazing.”

The last time the entire Mets lineup didn’t strike out during a game? That was May 25, 2010, against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In Game 4 of the NLCS, New York’s hitters struck out a whopping 12 times.

New York Mets’ offense explodes in Game 5 win

The Mets’ offense came alive during Game 5, putting 12 runs on the board thanks to 14 hits. Winker, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Starling Marte, and Francisco Alavarez had two or more hits each.

With the win, the Mets were able to stave off elimination for another day. The Dodgers still lead the series 3-2.

The NLCS shifts back to Los Angeles as Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday night.

