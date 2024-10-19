6 takeaways as New York Mets stave off elimination in 12-6 win over Los Angeles Dodgers in NLCS Game 5

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Mets’ bats showed up Friday night in a 12-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLCS. The Mets pounded out 14 hits to stave off elimination as they got to Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty early. Pete Alonso also put on a show for fans in what could be his final game as a Met at Citi Field. We take a look at the top six takeaways in New York’s win over Los Angeles.

New York Mets’ offense comes alive

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After scoring two runs total in Games 3 and 4 (they were shut out in Game 3), the New York Mets’ offense decided to show up in Game 5. The Mets put up 12 runs — more than they’ve scored in the previous four games combined — to keep their season alive. And, incredibly, they did not strike out once in the game. Manager Carlos Mendoza shook up the lineup and his moves worked out: designated hitter Jesse Winker had two hits and scored three times, second baseman Jeff McNeil knocked in two runs, and outfielder Tyrone Taylor drew a walk. Catcher Francisco Alvarez even came alive, with three base knocks. The offense also went 5-for-18 with runners in scoring position on the night. Related: 4 reasons why the New York Mets won’t win the World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty got lit up

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It was a rough night for Los Angeles Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty. He got knocked around in three innings, giving up eight earned runs on eight hits and four walks. Flaherty also allowed a mammoth three-run bomb to Pete Alonso in the bottom of the first inning to put the Dodgers into a quick hole. It was a far cry from Flaherty’s Game 1 NLCS start where he tossed seven shutout innings, striking out six and only giving up two hits. Related: Los Angeles Dodgers Viewed As Favorite To Land This All-Star In MLB Free Agency





Pete Alonso puts on show in potential final game at Citi Field as Met

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If this was Pete Alonso’s final game as a New York Met at Citi Field, he went out with a bang. Alonso went 2-for-4, with three RBI, and four runs scored, including a monstrous three-run blast in the first inning to put the Mets on the board. Alonso, a free agent after the season, was serenaded by Mets fans all night. His performance helped keep the Mets — and his New York tenure — alive, at least for one more game. Related: ‘Decent’ chance Pete Alonso stays with New York Mets, but owner Steve Cohen will have to get involved, says MLB insider

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Andy Pages has coming out party

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite the loss, Los Angeles Dodgers rookie outfielder Andy Pages had the best game of his young career. Pages finished the night 3-for-4, with two home runs, four RBI, and two runs scored. Coming into Game 5, Pages was only 1-for-9. If Pages starts getting hot at the bottom of the order, he can turn the lineup over and set the table for Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts. Related: Los Angeles Dodgers icon’s playoff performance ranks among all-time best

New York Mets still dealing with bullpen issues

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Even though the New York Mets won comfortably over the Los Angeles Dodgers, the bullpen left much to be desired once again. Reid Garrett and Ryne Stanek combined to give up four earned runs in 3 1/3 innings and gave up two home runs, both to Dodgers’ Andy Pages. Mets fans were thankful Edwin Diaz was able to come in the last two innings and close the door, striking out two and only giving up one hit. The Dodgers offense is pesky and hard to put away. The Mets are going to need much more from their bullpen to keep their World Series hopes alive. Related: JD Martinez details why New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has had overwhelming first season success

Bullpen game looms for Los Angeles Dodgers

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images