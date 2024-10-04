New York Mets make shocking NLDS Game 1 starter choice to face Philadelphia Phillies

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza will either look like a genius or have this plan blow up in his face.

Mendoza announced Friday that Kodai Senga — who only made one start during the regular season because of injuries — will start Game 1 of the NLDS Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mendoza doesn’t know how long Senga will be able to go, which means starters Tylor Megill and David Peterson could be used out of the bullpen relatively quickly if things go south.

“We’ll see,” Mendoza said about how much they will expect from Senga. “We’re going to let it play out.”

Mendoza said that Senga has been working out and throwing to batters at their complex in Florida.

“He’s been in Florida throwing, facing hitters. We have a plan, but we’re going to go out there, watch him closely and go from there,” Mendoza told reporters. “He’s ready to go, and that’s who we’re going with for Game 1.”

It’s quite a shocking — and gutsy — move having Senga start Game 1 in enemy territory. Senga was hurt for the majority of the season with shoulder, calf, and triceps injuries.

Senga made his first and only start of the season on July 26 against the Atlanta Braves. Senga pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs, and striking out nine. The Mets won that game 8-4.

In his first year with the Mets in 2023, Senga was named an All-Star and finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting to Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll.

How has Kodai Senga fared against the Phillies?

Senga has faced the Phillies twice, with both starts coming in 2023.

In the two starts, Senga was able to quiet the Phillies’ bats. Senga has a 1.46 ERA against the Phillies across 12 1/3 innings. He gave up two earned runs, six hits, three walks, and struck out 12.

Phillies hitters love to chase pitches outside of the zone, so Senga’s “ghost ball” could throw them off while he’s on the mound.

Mendoza added that Luis Severino will start in Game 2.

Heading into the playoffs, the Mets’ rotation has been pitching relatively well. They posted the fifth-lowest ERA (3.28) in the last two months of the regular season, per FanGraphs, and recorded the ninth-most quality starts (66) this year.

First pitch for Game 1 of the NLDS between the Mets and Phillies is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. Saturday.

Sportsnaut’s Matt Johnson contributed to this report.

