New York Mets ‘considering’ bold and risky roster move for NLDS vs Philadelphia Phillies

The New York Mets advanced to the National League Division Series thanks to postseason heroics from Pete Alonso. After advancing on Thursday, setting up an NLDS matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, there’s reportedly a bold move on the table with the Mets playoff roster.

The Mets vs Phillies series starts on Saturday at 4:08 PM EDT with Game 1 on FOX. It’s worth noting that last season, both National League teams that had a first-round by lost Game 1 following a long layoff. However, Philadelphia does have the pitching advantage in the series opener with Zack Wheeler on the hill for Game 1.

Starting pitching has been a relative strength for New York this season and especially as of late. Entering MLB games today. The Mets rotation posted the fifth-lowest ERA (3.28) in the last two months of the regular season, per FanGraphs, and recorded the ninth-most quality starts (66) this year. However, there’s been one key piece pissing for most of the season.

Kodai Senga stats (ESPN): 3.38 ERA, 0.56 WHIP, 9-1 K-BB ratio in one start

Kodai Senga, age 31, made just one start this season on July 26 against the Atlanta Braves. It came after he spent months on the injured list to open the season and then he immediately returned to the IL due to calf/triceps issues. Now, he’s under consideration for a spot on the Mets playoff roster.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Senga is “in the conversation” right now for a spot on the Mets playoff roster before Game 1. Of note, per Will Sammon of The Athletic, New York’s decision depends on how the team feels about using another roster spot on a pitcher who will be limited to short appearances.

Senga wouldn’t be an option for the Mets playoff rotation, as he most recently threw just a 25-pitch bullpen session earlier this week. However, the club could use him out of the bullpen to take some of the stress off the four relievers who were used in the NL Wild Card round.

As for Game 1 of the Mets vs Phillies playoff series, Anthony DiComo reports that Tylor Megill is the leading candidate to start Game 1 against Wheeler. However, the organization is still discussing its pitching plans for the NLDS.