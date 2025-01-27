Former New York Mets GM questions front office for handling of Pete Alonso negotiations: ‘That lineup isn’t good’

A former New York Mets general manager believes the organization is making a huge mistake if they don’t bring back Pete Alonso or get a similarly dangerous hitter to protect their Juan Soto investment next season.

After stunning the baseball world in October by reaching the NLCS, expectations for the Mets are much higher heading into next season. Especially since they lured superstar outfielder Juan Soto away from the New York Yankees with the biggest contract in professional sports history.

Related: New York Mets rumor claims team is looking at trade for disappointing former No. 1 overall pick to replace Pete Alonso

However, there are some concerns about how good New York really can be. Soto is sure to add a big threat to their lineup. But he excelled from having 2024 AL MVP Aaron Judge hitting behind him in the order. First baseman Pete Alonso would be a good fit in a similar role. Unfortunately, the four-time All-Star is a free agent and he and the team are at an impasse in negotiations.

It has led to speculation that talented youngster Mark Vientos would have to serve as Soto’s protection. It is an idea that former New York Mets general manager Jim Duquette suggested could be disastrous on a Monday edition of his show on MLB Network Radio.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

Former New York Mets GM questions how the team is setting up the 2025 batting order

"They still need Pete, or somebody like him, to protect the investment they have in Juan Soto."@JimDuquetteGM on how important Pete Alonso is to the #Mets:#LGM

🔗https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/FG8fBzhjrt — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) January 27, 2025

“They still need Pete or somebody like him,” Duquette began by saying. “To protect the investment they have in Juan Soto in particular; maybe they are overestimating Mark Vientos’ ability to protect Soto. It’s a whole different ballgame in your second full season as the league has started to catch up a little bit and you’re hitting right behind Juan Soto.

“Every time the game is on the line they are going to pitch around Soto and to Vientos. There is a mental grind that veteran players have a hard time with. Never mind young players,” he added. “They need Alonso for that. And the other options aren’t very good. That lineup isn’t that good. It’s better than it was last year but it’s not that good.

New York Mets lineup (2025 projection): 1. Francisco Lindor, 2. Juan Soto, 3. Mark Vientos, 4. Brandon Nimmo, 5. Jesse Winker, 6. Francisco Alvarez, 7. Jeff McNeil, 8. Jose Siri, 9. Brett Baty/Ronny Mauricio

If the roster remains as is, Vientos would likely move over to first and prospects like Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, or Luisangel Acuna would play third. While all three have the potential to produce, they will have nowhere near the impact Alonso could have in the batting order. Especially hitting behind Soto.

Related: WATCH – New York Mets fans boo top executive over Pete Alonso free agency comments at fan fest