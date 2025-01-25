WATCH: New York Mets fans boo top executive over Pete Alonso free agency comments at fan fest

It was an awkward moment at the New York Mets Amazin’ Day fan fest at Citi Field on Saturday.

During a panel featuring Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, president of baseball operations David Stearns, and owner Steve Cohen, things turned testy among those in attendance during discussion about Pete Alonso’s free agency.

Alonso, a homegrown talent, is one of the more popular players in franchise history, making the All-Star team four times and sitting third on the franchise’s all-time home run list with 226 — just 27 shy of breaking Darryl Strawberry’s record of 252.

It was initially believed Alonso would return to the Mets, but as the offseason has progressed, hopes have begun to dimmer.

The Mets made a reported three-year, $70 million offer to Alonso that was turned down, then pivoted to signing outfielder/designated hitter Jesse Winker and reliever A.J. Minter.

With Alonso’s free agency still dragging on, talk at the Mets fan fest turned to what the future holds for the first baseman.

During the Amazin’ Day panel portion, Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen asked Stearns where things stood with Alonso. That’s when the fans made their voices heard.

“We all love Pete and we’ve said that many times. And I think as we’ve gone through this process we’ve continued to express that. We also understand that this is a business, and Pete, as a free agent, deserves the right and has the right and earned the privilege really to see what’s out there,” said Stearns.

He would then go on to be booed while making his second point.

“We also feel really good about the young players who are coming through our system who have the ability to play at the Major League level. We saw that last year, and that’s not always the most popular opinion, but we saw that last year and we’re going to need to see it again,” Stearns said as boos started to rain down on him.

Fans would also start “We Want Pete” chants.

If Alonso doesn’t return to Queens, the Mets will most likely shift Mark Vientos to first base and fill the third base vacancy with Ronny Mauricio, Luisangel Acuna, or Brett Baty.

