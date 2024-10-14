New York Mets reveal worrisome injury news about key player before Game 2 of NLCS versus Los Angeles Dodgers

A key member of the New York Mets roster, on offensive and defense, revealed they are dealing with a notable injury heading into Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 2024 NLCS started rough for the Mets on Sunday night. They entered the opening game of the series with a great deal of momentum after eliminating NL East rivals the Phillies in the Divisional Series. However, LA brought that hot streak to a halt in Game 1.

From the first inning to the final out, the Dodgers dominated New York en route to an impressive 9-0 victory to take an early lead in their best-of-seven series. It sent a clear message the Mets must elevate their game if they hope to contend with the top team in the NL this season.

However, injury was added to the insult after Game 1. Following their defeat on Sunday, on-base machine and outfielder Brandon Nimmo revealed to The Athletic he’s been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot since May. And he apparently “irritated the injury” further during Game 3 of the NLDS versus Philly.

The news may explain why Nimmo has had a bit of a down year at the plate in 2024 after a pair of strong seasons. So what will the Mets do if Nimmo’s injury gets worse?

New York Mets bringing Jeff McNeil back could prove pivotal in NLCS

Before the NLDS came to a close, it was revealed that two-time All-Star Jeff McNeil was closing in a return following a wrist injury that sidelined him for a month. Ahead of Sunday’s game, the former batting champion had proven he was ready to return and was officially added to the NLCS roster.

While he is known for his work as an infielder, the 32-year-old has played a great deal of outfield as well. If Nimmo gets to a point where he can’t play as much during the rest of their playoff run, McNeil could easily slot into his spot in left field. He might also be able to bring a little more at the plate. Since Nimmo has, understandably, struggled some at the plate in the postseason.

Nimmo not being 100% definitely hurts the Mets. Fortunately for them, they have a deep roster and a very solid replacement for him the remainder of the postseason.

