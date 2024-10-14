Biggest winners and losers from Game 1 of New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS, including Shohei Ohtani

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The 2024 National League Championship Series between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off on Sunday night. And the Dodgers showed right away why they had the best record in the NL this year, as they outpitched and out-hit the red-hot Mets from start to finish. Following a big 9-0 win to open the series, we look at the biggest winners and losers from Game 1 of Mets vs. Dodgers in the NLCS.

Winner: Jack Flaherty, Los Angeles Dodgers

Jack Flaherty has been great for the Dodgers since being acquired before this year's trade deadline. However, in his first postseason appearance for the team, he was battered around by the Padres. Giving up four runs and two homers. He bounced back from that performance last week with a stellar showing on Sunday night. He completely shut down a Mets lineup that was one of the best all season and in the playoffs. Giving up no runs and just two hits in seven impressive innings.

Loser: Kodai Senga, New York Mets

This has been a weird season for Mets pitcher Kodai Senga. For the most part, it has been a lost year after injuries limited him to just over five innings during the regular season, and two in the playoffs. However, when he was on the mound, he was pretty good in 2024. That was until Sunday night. Against the Dodgers, the Japanese pitcher had issues finding the zone and avoiding damage. In Game 1 of the NLCS, he pitched just 1.1 innings, giving up three runs, two hits, and walking four. There were no positives to take away from this game for Senga.

Winner: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman is a name that sends cold chills down the spines of New York Mets fans. The Atlanta Braves great destroyed the Mets during his memorable career in Georgia. He continued haunting Mets fans as if Halloween arrived early on Sunday. The 35-year-old had two hits, a run, and an RBI to continue his rock-solid showing so far in these MLB playoffs.

Loser: David Peterson, New York Mets

David Peterson was arguably the Mets' best pitcher in 2024. Yet, despite a breakout season, the team put him in the bullpen for the playoffs and he has been outstanding. He had given up zero runs in 6.1 innings heading into the night. Then the Los Angeles Dodgers changed his fortunes. In 2.1 innings he gave up two runs and as many hits (four) as he did in his appearances against the Brewers and Phillies.

Winner: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is expected to win the 2024 NL MVP award. However, he did not dominate in his first playoff series with LA against the Padres. He even went 0-4 in Game 5 last week. That didn't happen in Game 1 of the NLCS as he posted two hits, scored two runs, and knocked in an RBI in the first championship series of what is already a legendary career.

Loser: Mark Vientos, New York Mets

There has been no better hitter in the 2024 MLB playoffs than Mets third baseman Mark Vientos. The kid has been on fire in his first postseason and absolutely tortured the Phillies in the Divisional Series. However, he had a nightmare game in Game 1 versus the Dodgers. The player that entered the NLCS hitting .429 in these playoffs went 0-4 and struck out in every at-bat except one.

Winner: Los Angeles Dodgers Bullpen

