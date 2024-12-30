Another major competitor to New York Mets in Pete Alonso free agent chase drops out

One of the few major competitors to the New York Mets in the Pete Alonso free-agent market has reportedly dropped out of the chase.

This has been a very good offseason for the Mets. They entered the offseason with three holes in the starting rotation and addressed the need by bringing back Sean Manea, adding innings eater Frankie Montas, and signing former New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes with plans to convert him into a starter.

However, the biggest move for the team and in the entire sport was the addition of superstar Juan Soto. Earlier this month the two sides came to terms on a record-shattering $765 million deal that is the largest in sports history. For the most part, the New York roster for 2025 is set. But there remains a big hole at first base.

The preference is to re-sign homegrown slugger Pete Alonso. However, early in the offseason that seemed less likely. But as the offseason has played out, the market for the four-time All-Star has been underwhelming. And several expected contenders, like the Yankees and Nationals, have addressed their first base needs with other more affordable options.

Well, it seems like another competitor to the Mets is unlikely to make a push for Pete Alonso in free agency.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

Boston Red Sox won’t compete with New York Mets for Pete Alonso

On Monday, Boston Red Sox president Craig Breslow informed the media that the team has no intention of trading high-upside prospect Tristan Casas. That is major news for the New York Mets. Because Casas is sure to be penciled in to start at first again in 2025.

Pete Alonso contract (Projection): Four years, $160 million

The Red Sox are one of the wealthiest teams in baseball. And have made a couple of notable moves this offseason. They were a club thrown into the speculation as a potential suitor for Pete Alonso. Now, with Boston out of the running, it means the only real threat to a Pete Alonso return to Queens is probably Buster Posey and the San Francisco Giants.

