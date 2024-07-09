Players lobbying Steve Cohen, New York Mets front office to be trade deadline buyers

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Before the season began, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen admitted his team was likely a year away from competing. This led to a major selloff, with the Mets parting ways with several veterans such as Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander last year.

But the 2024 Mets have been better than expected, with a .500 record entering MLB games today. Now after everyone expected them to enter the July 30 MLB trade deadline as sellers, the Mets suddenly look like a team that could become buyers.

The longest-tenured player on the team, Brandon Nimmo, has even spoken to Mets owner Steve Cohen, along with the team’s president of baseball operations, David Stearns this week. His goal was to implore ownership to add multiple players ahead of the deadline.

“Any chance that I get, I kind of throw that in there. I don’t think that we are that far off from being a real contender.” Brandon Nimmo on trying to get Mets ownership to be trade deadline buyers

The Mets enter play today 13.5 games behind the NL East division lead. But they’re just 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, putting a playoff spot in play. They’re scoring enough runs, they enter today ranked sixth in the NL with 424 runs scored.

Yet, one area the Mets could certainly use an upgrade or two is in the bullpen. Their entire staff, starters included, ranks 11th in the NL in ERA at 4.21. Thankfully, there are several players featured in this year’s MLB trade rumors, so if Cohen and Stearns are willing, the Mets should be able to find an upgrade or two this summer.

