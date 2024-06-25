New York Knicks reportedly face staggering price for OG Anunoby contract

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley last season to land OG Anunoby, recognizing there would be an even bigger price to pay later in a new contract. As Anunoby hits the open market, the demand for his services could push his asking price even higher than expected.

New York entered the offseason with its first priority being to re-sign Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein. The demand for both players on the open market is expected to be high, forcing the Knicks into bidding wars for two of their most important players.

OG Anunoby stats: 14.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.7 SPG, 1 BPG, 34.9 MPG with New York Knicks

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Knicks’ original belief was that a new deal for Anunoby would cost in the range of $30-35 million annually. Since the start of the offseason, it’s now become clear that a $35 million average annual salary needs to be the starting point for any negotiations.

New York was already expected to re-sign Hartenstein to a four-year deal worth around $72 million. Doing so would force another move, which is why Mitchell Robinson has popped up in NBA trade rumors. New York has fielded calls from multiple teams on Robinson, but a deal isn’t imminent.

OG Anunoby career earnings: $61.68 million

Assuming Anunoby re-signs with the Knicks, New York will have made him the fifth highest-paid small forward in the NBA, behind the likes of Jaylen Brown, Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler. With NBA revenue rising, the AAV should age well for the Knicks but there is elevated risk due to Anunoby’s injury history.

