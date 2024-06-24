NBA insider reveals which team is the favorite to sign OG Anunoby this summer

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks traded for OG Anunoby in December with the understanding there were no guarantees the All-Defensive Team selection would sign a new contract this summer. With NBA free agency arriving, the Knicks’ gamble is now going to be put to the test.

In December, New York traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Anunoby. It was the best offer any NBA team was willing to make for a player who wouldn’t commit to signing a contract extension until he had a chance to test the open market.

OG Anunoby stats: 14.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.7 SPG, 1 BPG, 34.9 MPG with New York Knicks

Complicating matters further for New York is the fact that Isaiah Hartenstein is also a free agent. Both players are viewed as integral parts of the Knicks’ success and the front office has made re-signing them a top priority this summer. Facing stiff competition for both players, there is reportedly a front-runner for Anunoby.

OG Anunoby career earnings: $61.68 million

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, around the league NBA teams are naming the Knicks as the “strong favorite” to land ANunoby on a long-term deal this summer.

While Anunoby was reportedly unhappy with the initial offers made by New York in negotiations, his decision to consider other options is likely for posturing. Anunoby proved to be an excellent fit with the Knicks and there is a mutual desire for a long-term agreement.

Ultimately, the Knicks might be able to finish the summer with Hartenstein and Anunoby signed to multi-year deals that will keep the team’s core together for several seasons. However, it might come at the cost of Mitchell Robinson and lead to departures from other role players.