New York Knicks linked to pair of interesting free agents that could be potential OG Anunoby replacements

A pair of reports point to a couple of players that would be sensible options for the New York Knicks if the worst-case scenario comes to pass and OG Anunoby takes his talents elsewhere this summer.

This will be an interesting next few weeks for the Knicks. On June 30, teams can begin starting to free agent players from other teams and New York has a pair of notable members of this season’s squad that are set to hit the open market and get huge pay raises.

Center Isaiah Hartenstein is viewed by many as the best center on the NBA free agent market, while OG Anunoby is one of the best overall and expected to be pursued by rivals the Philadelphia 76ers. There is no guarantee the Knicks can keep both but Anunoby would be the bigger loss since he had a monumental impact on their team when he arrived in December.

While many signs point to a return being likely, the organization’s offers so far have reportedly not impressed the 3-and-D specialist. If he does leave in free agency, the team has been linked to a pair of potential replacements this summer.

Recently, The Athletic Knicks reporter Fred Katz suggested Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. could end up on the Knicks’ radar.

“He’s part of the crew most responsible for the Dallas defense’s midseason turnaround. Jones will guard wings or big men,” Katz wrote. “The Chicago Bulls once deployed him as their backup center. Meanwhile, his activity around Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving has helped make up for an inconsistent jumper.”

While not as talented a player, Jones Jr. has a skillset that would fit well in New York and could fill the defensive void left by Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa, another impending free agent.

SNY Knicks writer David Vertsberger offered up another interesting option in 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. New York fans will remember him from their first-round series against Philly as the 28-year-old showed the upside of his dynamic playmaking style. He also has a personality that would fit in well with this locker room and fan base.