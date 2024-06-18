New York Knicks reportedly may have blown golden opportunity to re-sign OG Anunoby ahead NBA free agency

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A new rumor suggests that the New York Knicks might have blown an opportunity to avoid OG Anunoby making a jump into NBA free agency later this month.

The next few weeks will be pivotal for the Knicks as it could have a major effect on how the roster looks in the next few seasons. While the organization has been linked to a potential blockbuster trade for players like Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker, keeping the team from 2023-24 together will be a priority.

At the end of the month Isaiah Hartenstein and OG Anunoby, two key parts of this year’s team, are expected to test their value on the open market. While the 3-and-D forward is not technically a free agent yet, it is a lock that he will use his player option and bypass the final year of his contract in pursuit of a new long-term deal and a massive raise.

Although Anunoby will soon opt out of his deal, since he is still under contract, the New York Knicks have a unique opportunity right now to give him an offer he can’t refuse and avoid potentially losing him in free agency. Potentially to the Philadelphia 76ers who are reportedly very interested in the 26-year-old.

OG Anunoby stats (2023-24): 14.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.7 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 39% 3PT

Unfortunately, it seems like the organization has made an offer, and the gifted forward was not impressed.

“Let’s keep an eye on that. Most people believe Anunoby will stay with New York, but there have been indications he may want to test the market because he’s not thrilled with what the Knicks are offering,” NBA insider Brian Windhorst said on a Tuesday edition of ESPN’s “Get Up.”

Alan Hahn and Jayson Williams, NBA analysts for the network also claimed they had heard similar rumblings of the Knicks giving Anunoby an underwhelming offer. He is expected to get a max offer that will pay him $35 million annually this summer.

