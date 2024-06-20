New York Knicks news: Rumors Jalen Brunson will sign a team-friendly extension this summer intensify

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

While it might have seemed highly unlikely in this era of the NBA the rumblings of the New York Knicks getting Jalen Brunson to sign a team-friendly extension are only growing.

Although the Knicks’ 2023-24 season came to a frustrating end, there were a lot of positives that came from their latest campaign. The team was one of the best in the Eastern Conference this year, several role players elevated their games to new heights, and most importantly, Jalen Brunson solidified his status as a legit star in the league.

For years, the organization tried to find a superstar who could bring them back to prominence and failed at every turn. However, the contract they gave the guard two years ago — which was at first viewed as too high — now looks to be a bargain. It’s why many assume he will get a big raise in his next deal and will pass on the extension he is eligible for this summer.

Well, maybe not. There had been speculation that Brunson would be open to the idea of signing an extension this offseason because it would give the team more cap flexibility over the next few seasons. Which would allow them to improve the roster for a title run. On Thursday, SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley added more fuel to that growing fire.

Begley explained that signing this extension would mean a $37 million financial haircut for Jalen Brunson, compared to signing a new deal if he opts out after next season. However, by signing the deal he would then be eligible for a 10-year veteran max in 2028. Something he wouldn’t be able to get if he waited to sign a new pact in a year.

“Getting to know a little bit about Brunson over the past two years, I expect him to listen earnestly when he and the Knicks sit down for extension negotiations,” Begley wrote. “Newsday scribe Steve Popper reported last month that ‘all indications’ pointed to Brunson being willing to sign the four-year $156 million extension. I think Popper’s report is dead on.

“If I’m placing a bet today, Brunson and the Knicks will ultimately agree to terms on an extension, but it will not be guaranteed for the full four years.”

Begley believes the final year will be a player option which gives Brunson some leverage but also helps the team maintain the cap flexibility they desperately desire in the years ahead. If the All-Star does sign the extension it will only add to why he has become one of the most popular athletes in New York.