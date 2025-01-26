NBA rumor opens door to New York Knicks or Los Angeles Lakers pursuing high-impact big that may be available soon

A surprising NBA rumor could open the door to a new option in the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers pursuit of an upgrade at the center spot.

Heading into the new week, both the Knicks and Lakers are top-five teams in their respective conferences. Both were expected to endure growing pains early in the season but for different reasons. LA has a new coach and assimilation of JJ Reicks style takes time. While New York added a pair of stars to the starting lineup and chemistry doesn’t come overnight.

Related: New York Knicks game today – Get details on the upcoming Knicks schedule

Yet, despite the learning curve for both clubs, they have performed well over the first few months of the season. Something else they have in common is various rumors that both organizations would like to improve the center position for the second half and playoffs.

Currently, they have a pair of top stars — Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns — playing out of position at the five spot. While both have played well there, the teams would prefer to pair them with a traditional center. Lessoning the responsibilities they have so they can play more to their strengths.

The Knicks and Lakers have been linked to various reports about potential trades for a center. Including Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler. However, an interesting new rumor has offered up an interesting trade option before the Feb. 6 deadline.

Myles Turner stat (2024-25): 15.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.5 APG, 2.0 BPG, 39% 3PT

Could the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers pursue a trade for Myles Turner soon?

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

“I have heard a little bit of chatter about [a Myles Turner trade],” The Athletic NBA insider Jovan Buha reported recently. “About some uncertainty. Just some league chatter in terms of Turner and him potentially; if he’s available it would be more so because of Indiana and the contract situation. Because Indiana isn’t a team that tanks and looks to sell off players. But that could be an exception, based on his contract situation.”

Turner is in the final year of his current contract and the two sides have talked about a contract extension for a couple of years with little progress. The Pacers have had a good season so it would be surprising to trade a key player as they pursue a better seed in the playoffs. But they are also a team that has to think long-term. So moving him now as opposed to losing him in free agency this summer is something they must seriously consider.

Myles Turner contract: One year, $19.9 million

Buha believes he would be a great fit for the Los Angeles Lakers. And if he does become available, they “have to” look into what it would take to land him. The New York Knicks would certainly be interested as well if he becomes available. With Mitchell Robinson being hard to trust to stay healthy, Turner would certainly offer an impact player to play alongside Karl-Anthony Towns in the front court in the second half.

Of the two teams, Indiana is more likely to trade with LA to avoid having to see Turner in the playoffs in the spring.

Related: Los Angeles Lakers game today – Get details on the upcoming Lakers schedule