Coaches agree: New York Jets have NFL’s worst coaching vacancy

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Who will coach the New York Jets in 2025? It’s become a popular question around the NFL. There are six current head coaching vacancies. If the Dallas Cowboys don’t re-sign Mike McCarthy before January 14th, there will be seven NFL head coaching vacancies.

We’ve already ranked the best and worst NFL coaching vacancies in 2025. But what do NFL coaches think?

Related: New York Jets players reveal what ‘triggered season’s demise’

‘Punching bag’ New York Jets voted as least desirable NFL coaching vacancy

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Recently, The Athletic polled five NFL assistants, two of which have previous head coaching experience, asking them to rank the best and worst coaching vacancies in the league. Here’s what you need to know.

The Dallas Cowboys were voted as having the best coaching vacancy thanks to having a “roster built to win now.” But that job may never actually open up, depending on how Mike McCarthy’s contract discussions go.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets were tied for having the NFL’s worst coaching vacancy, but it was the Jets who drew more last-place votes.

One coach provided reasoning for their last-place finish, noting that the Jets are “always in disarray.” It also doesn’t help that Woody Johnson appeared to make a kneejerk reaction by firing Robert Saleh following a 2-3 start.

But the Jets are also in a tough spot due to not having a franchise quarterback and not knowing whether a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers will return for another season or what type of production they can expect from the four-time NFL MVP.

It doesn’t help that the Jets hold the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, meaning finding a quick, long-term replacement for Rodgers won’t be easy. Add it all up, and the Jets are the least desirable landing spot for head coaching candidates this offseason.

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025: Identifying top NFL head coach candidates