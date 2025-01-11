New York Jets players reveal what ‘triggered season’s demise’

Another year, another New York Jets team sitting out the playoffs.

The Jets failed to make the postseason for the 14th consecutive season — the longest active streak in North American professional sports.

Gang Green finished with a disastrous 5-12 record despite having Super Bowl aspirations coming into the 2024 season.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was finally healthy after returning from a torn Achilles just four plays into his debut season with the Jets. Young playmakers Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson were ready to take another step. The Jets had a young and stout defense. And they even traded for Rodgers’ former teammate, wide receiver Davante Adams.

However, none of that mattered as the team was mired in turmoil once again. Owner Woody Johnson shockingly fired head coach Robert Saleh after the Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings to drop the Jets to 2-3. Several weeks later, Johnson then dismissed general manager Joe Douglas.

On top of that, there was reported discord between Rodgers and Johnson as the owner allegedly wanted the future Hall of Fame quarterback benched at one point. A damning report from The Athletic claimed that Johnson was taking franchise advice from his teenage sons and that he allegedly turned down a trade for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy because of his Madden video game rating.

With several distractions to navigate, several Jets players revealed to an NFL insider the moment that derailed their season.

New York Jets player reveals what ’caused a distraction’

Several Jets players told ESPN’s Rich Cimini that Saleh’s firing “triggered the season’s demise,” the NFL insider wrote.

“It’s just hard for a team to win when you know your coach and GM are getting fired midway through the season,” Hall told ESPN. “It’s just a lot of stuff up in the air.”

Cornerback D.J. Reed added, “It impacted the team because it caused a distraction.”

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich served as interim head coach for the rest of the season, going 3-9. Players believed he was stretched thin because he still held onto his DC position.

“It put a lot more on Brick’s plate,” nickelback Isaiah Oliver said to ESPN of Saleh’s firing. “It put more on everyone’s plate — the coaches, the staff in general. So did that have an effect? I don’t know for sure. You think maybe that was the reason why. Maybe it wasn’t. I don’t know, but you can’t help but wonder.”

If you include Ulbrich, the Jets are currently searching for their ninth head coach since Johnson bought the team in 2000. The Jets are 173-231 during his tenure.

