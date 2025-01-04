GM frontrunner emerges if New York Jets hire Mike Vrabel

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Even though the regular season isn’t even over yet, the New York Jets have already identified three candidates who will interview for their head coaching vacancy. Those candidates are Ron Rivera, Rex Ryan, and Mike Vrabel.

While these candidates are likely just the tip of the iceberg, the Jets will likely first want to identify a new general manager after moving on from Joe Douglas. Typically, that GM will then hire the next head coach of the franchise. However, it’s possible the Jets are looking at getting a package deal, filling both vacancies at once with two candidates who have already worked closely together.

New York Jets could land package deal with GM Ryan Cowden and HC Mike Vrabel

What direction are the New York Jets leaning in as their GM and head coaching search kicks off? It’s too early to tell, but they could be considering a pair of former Tennessee Titans employees.

We already know the Jets are set to interview Mike Vrabel, but based on information from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, they could soon request an interview with the New York Giants to speak to their executive advisor to the GM, Ryan Cowden. He’s only been with the team for two years, but before that, he spent seven seasons with the Titans, where he overlapped with Coach Vrabel from 2018-2023.

Now, the two could be looking to reunite, with Cowden becoming an NFL GM for the first time in his career as Coach Vrabel seeks a second shot at being a head coach.

“(Mike) Vrabel’s departure from Tennessee might have been fueled by tension over the GM role after Jon Robinson was fired in 2022. Vrabel told Zack that he preferred Ryan Cowden, the Titans’ player personnel exec who’d been interim GM after Robinson was fired (and who nearly landed the GM job with the Steelers in 2022 before it went to Omar Khan). Now, with Cowden working in the Giants’ front office, there’s a real chance we could see a reunion if Vrabel ends up landing a new gig. Even if Cowden doesn’t go with Vrabel, he’s expected to get GM interviews.”

Dianna Russini on Mike Vrabel and Ryan Cowden

Cowden has been working in various NFL front office roles since 2000, when he was hired as a scout for the Carolina Panthers. He worked his way up the ladder for 16 seasons before becoming Tennessee’s director of player personnel in 2016. Based on Russini’s intel around the league, Cowden could soon land the job of his dreams, getting to have final say over an NFL roster.

