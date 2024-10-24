New York Jets insider explains ‘gut feeling’ that Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams reunion only lasts next 11 weeks

A prominent New York Jets insider recently explained why Aaron Rodgers is a virtual lock to retire after this season, and his reunion with pal Davante Adams will be short-lived.

This is not where the Jets expected to be after the first seven weeks of the 2024 NFL season. Heading into their game on Sunday against the New England Patriots, the team owns a 2-5 record and has lost four straight. They’ve already fired head coach Robert Saleh and made a desperate trade for aging star receiver Davante Adams last week.

Related: Where do the New York Jets land in our Week 8 NFL offense rankings?

While they have a very talented roster, the team has not given fans reason to believe they can turn things around and become the title-contending group they were projected to be in the preseason. The current situation has kicked open the door to speculation that future hall-of-famer Aaron Rodgers is not going to stick around for a third season of disappointment.

In a new edition of his “Flight Deck” podcast, veteran New York Jets reporter Rich Cimini gave his thoughts on Rodgers’ future in Gotham. And it seems the team insider fully expects the four-time NFL MVP to walk away from the game after another miserable season in NYC.

Aaron Rodgers stats (2024): 1,663 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 82.2 passer rating

New York Jets predicted to start over again at QB in 2025

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

“Honestly I don’t know if there’s any scenario where [Rodgers] would come back’ in 2025,” Cimini said. “… He’s just not playing well. I think his body is beat up. [And] I think if the Jets miss the playoffs, which it certainly appears they will, the Jets will start over next year.”

“I’m not basing that on anything Rodgers told me or anyone in his circle told me. I just think this is probably going to be his final season. Again, just gut feeling, reading the tea leaves, that’s what I see.”

Aaron Rodgers contract: Three years, $112.5 million

It seems like a giant waste then that Rodgers and his fans in the Jets organization worked tirelessly for months to create a reunion with Adams. His former Green Bay Packers teammate. But considering the QB’s body language and reactions in recent weeks, it would take a shocking hot streak for him to not start planning retirement soon.

Related: New York Jets game today – Get details on the Jets matchup in Week 8