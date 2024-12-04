Recent NFL Coach of the Year winner rumored to want New York Jets head coach job

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The New York Jets will need a new head coach in 2025 and beyond, and a recent NFL Coach of the Year reportedly is open to taking the job after the season.

The Jets have been a disaster in 2024. Last year’s disappointing results were written off due to the season-ending injury Aaron Rodgers suffered a few plays into the season. However, the team has had the future Hall-of-Famer all season and they actually have a worse record this year than they did with Zach Wilson under center for most of 2023.

Heading into Week 14, New York owns a 3-9 record — one of the worst in the NFL. And is on a second head coach after Jeff Ulbrich took over for Robert Saleh following his firing earlier this season. With Ulbrich out of the question for the full-time gig, the organization will begin an in-depth head coach search this offseason.

Several notable contenders are sure to be linked to the organization once the season comes to a close. However, on Wednesday, it was revealed that one of the better candidates on the market is open to taking over Gang Green’s mess.

New York Jets record: 3-9

Is Mike Vrabel interested in being New York Jets head coach job?

On Wednesday, ESPN New York Jets insider Rich Cimini posted a new edition of his “Flight Deck” podcast. When it comes to the head coach situation, the veteran reporter claimed that the word around the game is that former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is interested in the job.

However, there is a key caveat. After dealing with turmoil between him and Titans management, Cimini revealed that he would want to approve who the team hires to be their next general manager. Former GM Joe Douglas was relieved of his duties last month.

Mike Vrabel record (Career): 54-4, .545 win percentage

During his six seasons in Tennessee, the New England Patriots great led the team to a pair of AFC South titles (2020 and 2021). As well as to the AFC Championship game in 2019. He earned NFL Coach of the Year honors in 2021. He was fired after finishing 6-11 last season.

