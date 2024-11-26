Woody Johnson reportedly got a New York Jets starter benched

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers had no idea what he was getting involved in when agreeing to join the New York Jets two years ago. Hoping to join a Super Bowl contender that was just a star quarterback away from becoming one of the NFL’s best teams, the Jets have instead become a laughingstock.

From Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas getting fired to becoming trade deadline buyers, only to enter the Week 13 NFL schedule at 3-8, the Jets are a mess. Not only has the team struggled on the field, but several rumors have indicated that Jets ownership, led by Woody Johnson, has become a headache both for top decision-makers and now among the players too.

Previously, we learned that Johnson reportedly openly asked team leaders whether the four-time MVP quarterback should be benched. This took place back in September. But now it sounds like Johnson actually did get one of the Jets’ starters sent to the bench.

NFL insiders claim Woody Johnson removed Tony Adams from New York Jets starting lineup

Woody Johnson may not have enough pull to bench a Super Bowl winning quarterback like Aaron Rodgers. But he does reportedly have enough power within the organization to bench a less accomplished starter.

According to The Athletic’s Zach Rosenblatt, Johnson instructed the team to bench Jets starting safety Tony Adams. Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich essentially confirmed the report with the media.

“As for The Athletic’s report that safety Tony Adams was benched as a starter in Week 11 at Johnson’s instruction, Ulbrich didn’t exactly say “no.”



“Guys, I’m preaching to the players about the singular focus going forward and pouring everything into this Seahawks team and owning this process,” Ulbrich said. “I gotta live that too. I can’t be sitting here talking about things that may or may not have happened. Mr. Johnson and myself have great dialogue, consistent dialogue, we talk all the time and we have very honest conversations and I’d like to keep those conversations between the two of us.”” The Athletic + Jeff Ulbrich on Tony Adams’ benching

For what it’s worth, Adams, an undrafted free agent from the 2022 draft class, did start all eight of the games he appeared in until being relegated to a reserve role in Week 11. He didn’t see any defensive snaps and only made it onto the field for seven plays on special teams.

This was a drastic downtick in playing time, considering he’s been on the field for 79% of the team’s defensive snaps this season. The seven snaps he saw on special teams are the only ones he’s gotten all season.

Adams has tallied 58 tackles, five pass deflections, and a sack this season, ranking 25th out of 89 qualifying safeties graded by Pro Football Focus this season. Yet, Johnson apparently doesn’t want the 25-year-old in the starting lineup, and it looks like he’s gotten his wish.

