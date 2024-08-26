New York Jets reportedly most excited about this surprise position in 2024

The New York Jets knew their offensive line was going to be a problem early last summer, witnessing alarming performances in training camp and the preseason. It was the team’s biggest concern entering Week 1 and likely led to Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending injury. A year later, things are very different.

The biggest storyline of the Jets offseason was the looming return of Rodgers, who is coming back from Achilles surgery. There haven’t been any limitations in training camp and he’ll be the Jets starting quarterback in Week 1 with an even stronger cast of offensive weapons than he had last summer.

New York made overwhelming changes in the trenches during the offseason. It beat out other contenders for offensive tackle Tyron Smith, who played at an All-Pro level last season. The Jets also added right tackle Morgan Moses and left guard John Simpson, adding two surefire starters to the offensive line.

With the front office and coaching staff well aware of Smith’s durability issues, the team’s first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was used on offensive tackle Olu Fashanu. New York demonstrated a true commitment to winning at the line of scrimmage and protecting its quarterback.

Reporting from Jets training camp, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said the club’s offensive line looks much improved and it’s even a unit the organization is very excited about heading into the regular season.

“The thing that the Jets seem to be most excited about with less than three weeks to their opener on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers is actually where the biggest problem was last year—the offensive line. New tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses have been outstanding, both as players and leaders, with one example coming in the team’s joint practice last week in Charlotte. Aaron Rodgers threw a pick in 11-on-11s, and the interceptor had a clear path to the end zone. Both Smith and Moses reacted by chasing the guy all the way down the field about 80 yards before there was a whistle. It was an example of where little things can become big things, in that if teammates see two 33-year-old offensive linemen hustling like that, there’s no excuse for anyone else not to. And while the chances are slim that both of those guys play all 17 games, the Jets’ depth is in a much better spot with five legit NFL tackles on their roster. “ Albert Breer on the New York Jets offensive line

The Jets are obviously aware of the injury risks associated with this group. Backup tackle Max Mitchell has missed time with injury, right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker misses time every season and Smith is a safe bet to miss multiple starters. That’s why New York devoted more money to depth on the offensive line.

At a minimum, the Jets roster in Week 1 could have 10 offensive linemen and there’s a real shot they could keep an 11th lineman. It’s a testament to the mistakes learned from last season and an example of why the Jets are in a much better position to contend this season.

