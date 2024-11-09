NFL insider makes shocking case this current head coach ‘would make sense’ for New York Jets

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

It’s not the season the New York Jets envisioned.

With a healthy Aaron Rodgers heading into 2024, the Jets were hoping to be Super Bowl contenders. They are anything but.

The Jets are currently 3-6 as they head into their Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Because of their struggles, owner Woody Johnson shockingly fired head coach Robert Saleh after Week 5’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Jets were 2-3 on the season under Saleh.

Over parts of four seasons, Saleh went 20-36 and never had a winning record. He cycled through six quarterbacks during that tenure: Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco, Trevor Siemian, and Tim Boyle.

The Jets selected Wilson second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he never lived up to the hype and was traded to the Denver Broncos in the offseason. Rodgers was brought in ahead of the 2023 season; however, he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1 last year.

The Jets replaced Saleh with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Under him, New York is 1-3, so it’s unknown if they will retain Ulbrich next year.

If the Jets move on from Ulbrich, who will be wearing the headset on the sideline next season?

NFL insider puts out surprising idea New York Jets could hire this head coach

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe suggested a shocking name that the New York Jets might pursue — current Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy was Rodgers’ former head coach with the Green Bay Packers, and the pair won a Super Bowl together. With McCarthy on the hot seat in Dallas, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Cowboys move on from him this offseason, making him available.

“This next idea might go over like a fart in a spacesuit in New York, but Mike McCarthy would make sense to further the all-in approach with Aaron Rodgers. McCarthy won’t have a problem with the New York media, either,” Howe noted.

Despite that idea, Howe believes the Jets should make a full-court press for Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

“The Jets should sell out for Ben Johnson, but he’s been highly selective. I also wonder how he’d handle the New York spotlight,” Howe wrote.

The Jets are 1.5-point road favorites against the Cardinals.

