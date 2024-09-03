New York Jets news: Team hands star defender market-setting contract

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are less than a week away from their regular-season opener against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

They are also taking care of business as general manager Joe Douglas and Co. plan for the future.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Jets have inked star cornerback Michael Carter to a three-year contract worth up to $33 million. The base stands at $30.75 million, making Carter the highest-paid slot cornerback in the league.

Carter would have been one of the top NFL free agents next offseason. Instead, the former fifth-round pick from Duke remains in Jersey long term.

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Carter, 25, has been stellar thus far in his young career. The cornerback yielded a mere 51.6% completion and 70.6 QB rating when targeted a season ago. Back in 2022, Carter registered two interceptions while giving up a 75.3 QB rating.

This keeps the face of New York’s already stellar secondary together. That includes fellow cornerback and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner.

Despite Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ offensive making headlines, it’s the other side of the ball that will play a primary role in this team returning to relevance. Locking up Carter long-term adds another layer to that.