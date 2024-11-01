Social media roasts New York Jets rookie for dropping ball before scoring first touchdown of career

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was supposed to be a moment that New York Jets rookie Malachi Corley would have cherished forever. Instead, Corley’s blunder will live on in infamy.

Corley, who the Jets selected in the third-round of the 2024 NFL Draft, thought he scored his first touchdown on a 19-yard run.

Corley, whom the Jets selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, appeared to score his first touchdown on a 19-yard run. However, for a reason we might never know or understand, Corley dropped the football before crossing the goal line. The error resulted in a touchback for the Houston Texans and cost the Jets six critical points.

It’s mind-boggling this still happens in the year 2024. This phenomenon first started in 2008, when then-Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson prematurely dropped the ball before going into the end zone to celebrate in a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

You would think players would’ve learned, but apparently not. It still continues all these years later.

Social media doesn’t hold back on New York Jets rookie

Of course, Corley’s gaffe immediately went viral on social media, and users didn’t hold back.

Dumbass dropped the ball before crossing the line!! Why is carrying it into the endzone so hard!! #FineHim — Seth Joyner (@sethjoyner) November 1, 2024

Aaron Judge isn’t dropping that ball at the goal line. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) November 1, 2024

I genuinely don't understand how in the year 2024 players are still letting go of the ball before getting into the end zone. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 1, 2024

I would have such an urge to cut a player who dropped it pryor to getting into the endzone. And I'd want to do it right there on the field, publicly. That is beyond stupid. — Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) November 1, 2024

You’ve really got to hand it to the Jets. … It’s something new every week. pic.twitter.com/rEMgPxOGQF — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) November 1, 2024

The incident adds to what has been a challenging season for the Jets. The team fired head coach Robert Saleh five games into the season and has gone 0-3 since. Despite trading for wide receiver Davante Adams, the offense remains ineffective. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has struggled since returning from a torn Achilles.

The Jets entered Thursday night’s game with a 2-6 record, sitting last in the AFC East.

