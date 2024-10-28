Is Haason Reddick paying Davante Adams’ New York Jets contract? Wild new report reveals surprising turn of events

It seems that not only will Haason Reddick be suiting up for the New York Jets for the rest of the 2024 season, but he will indirectly be footing some of the bill for Davante Adams’ contract.

This has been a very weird season for the Jets. And that is saying a lot. Even before the team kicked off what has been a disastrous campaign, they were dealing with an odd contract dispute with talented pass rusher Haason Reddick.

Related: New York Jets game today – Get details on the Jets game in Week 9

The two-time Pro Bowler was acquired in a trade earlier this year after the Philadelphia Eagles were unwilling to give him the extension he demanded. When the Jets landed his talents, they were under the impression he would play out the final year of his deal. And they would talk about an extension at some point during the season.

That was not good enough for the New Jersey native. And he chose to hold out of training camp and the first seven weeks of the season. Due to that stance, the 30-year-old racked up an astounding $4.5 million in fines. Eventually, he decided his extension dream was not a hill he wanted to die on. And he came to terms on a new pact that could be worth as much as $10 million for the rest of the season.

Well, it seems that the money he forked over in fines is actually paying for the remaining money on his new teammate’s deal.

Haason Reddick contract: One year, $10 million

Money Haason Reddick paid in fines being used by New York Jets to pay Davante Adams

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Before their game in Week 7, the New York Jets acquired future hall-of-famer Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders. In the trade, New York took on the prorated portion of the receiver’s contract, which came out to $11.6 million. They then agreed to a contract restructure of his 2024 deal to lessen the cap hit.

On Sunday, NFL.com reported that the Jets were willing to take on all of Adams’ contract — something other teams balked at — because they had extra cash in the bank. Specifically the money from Reddick’s fines and they are reportedly using it to help pay Davante Adams’ contract.

Davante Adams contract: $11.6 million remaining in 2024

Essentially, Haason Reddick is playing for the Jets and helping to pay for the services of one of his teammates. This has not been a good year for the talented pass rusher.

Related: Where do the New York Jets land in our Week 9 NFL offense rankings?