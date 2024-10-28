Week 9 NFL offense rankings: 10 best and worst offenses right now, including the Eagles, Chiefs, and Commanders

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It has been an eventful start to the 2024 NFL season. The most effective offenses are starting to separate themselves from the pack. While the worst of the worst is giving defenses around the league some easy Sundays. Ahead of the Week 9 slate of games, we look at the 10 worst and 10 best units in our latest NFL offense rankings.

10 Worst NFL Offenses Heading Into Week 9

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not every offense can be a high-flying unit that puts up points with ease on Sundays. Quite a few groups are struggling ahead of this week’s matchups. With that in mind here are the 10 worst NFL offenses going into Week 9 of the 2024 NFL schedule. Related: NFL games today – Get a look at the remaining games on the Week 7 schedule

10. Arizona Cardinals

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals offense has been average this season despite having some very nice pieces. That finally showed in Week 8 as they posted 28 in a huge win on the road against the Dolphins. Their performance was all the more impressive because running back James Conner was held in check all day. However, in a rare moment this season, Kyler Murray and the passing game led the way as he tossed over 300 yards for the first time in 2024 in the victory.

9. Miami Dolphins

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins offense has plummeted in our NFL offense rankings with starting QB Tua Tagovailoa out the much of the first half of the season after suffering a fourth concussion in five seasons. However, the Pro Bowler was back in Week 8 and the unit had a strong showing. However, while they scored 27 points and got a solid showing from their run and pass weapons, it wasn’t enough as they suffered a surprise loss to the Cardinals at home on Sunday. Also Read: Miami Dolphins game today – Get everything you need to know about the Fins game this week

8. New Orleans Saints

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After tearing it up and dropping over 40 in their first two games, the New Orleans Saints offense has regressed since then. Thanks mostly to an oblique injury to starting QB Derek Carr. In Week 8 their recent struggles continued as the unit mustered just eight points against the Chargers. The sad showing wasted a 107-receiving-yard day from Chris Olave.

7. Cleveland Browns

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season as Deshaun Watson’s downward spiral into mediocrity hit new levels. However, with him out of the picture due to a season-ending Achilles injury, draft bust Jameis Winston led the unit to its best performance of the season. In a huge win over rivals the Raves, Cleveland posted 29 points and Winston threw for 334 yards and three TDs. in a stunning Week 8 victory. Related: NFL predictions – Projecting win-loss records for all 32 team

6. Indianapolis Colts

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts offense has a legitimate QB controversy on their hands. The offense played well for several weeks with greybeard Joe Flacco running the unit. However, in Week 7 prospect Anthony Richardson returned from injury and they managed just 16 points. While they scored more in Week 8 (20) it still wasn’t enough as they fell 23-20 to rivals the Texans. The run game delivered 163 total yards (105 from Jonathan Taylor) but Richardson only threw for 175 passing yards in their latest loss.

5. New England Patriots

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots offense was an unsurprising disappointment for much of the 2024 season. It is why Jacoby Brissett was benched for No. 1 pick Drake Maye. However, the rookie was knocked out of their game in Week 8 and the journeyman returned to play well in a stunning win over the Jets. Brissett and the offense didn’t light up the stat sheet on Sunday, but they did what was necessary to post 25 in their upset victory. Related: New England Patriots game today – Get details on this week’s Pats game

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The expectations were not high for the Las Vegas Raiders offense in 2024. Gardner Minshew was given the starting job but lost it after a few weeks. Unfortunately, a hand injury to Aidan O’Connell has thrust the veteran back up into the lead role. Sadly his fortunes were no different in a Week 8 loss to the Chiefs. While Minshew threw two TDs, he only managed just over 200 yards threw the air, and the run game was totally shut down by the Kansas City defense. Putting up just 33 combined yards on the ground this weekend. The Raiders O is aiding Las Vegas’ chance of getting a top-five pick in April.

3. Carolina Panthers

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After being benched in after Week 2, 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young was back under center as the Carolina Panthers starter in Week 8. Against the Broncos, he was decent as he threw for 224 yards and two TDs. Unfortunately, he only got 69 total yards from his run game and he was again unable to avoid turnovers. His two INTs played a role in their 28-14 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. Related: 2025 NFL Draft order – Picks by team, 2025 NFL Draft order right now and NFL Draft info

2. New York Giants

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The expectations for the New York Giants offense were not high heading into the season after losing Saquon Barkley in free agency. Those assumptions have been realized thus far despite rookie Malik Nabers showing he has star potential in 2024. In Week 7 they again looked like one of the very worst offenses in the NFL when they could only muster three points in an ugly loss to the Eagles. The running game had just 76 yards total while QBs Daniel Jones and Drew Lock combined for 105 passing yards.

1. Tennessee Titans

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans offense continued their play as the worst offense in the NFL in Week 8. With Will Levis sidelined due to injury, journeyman Mason Rudolph led a turnover parade that saw the unit turn it over four times. Unsurprisingly it helped lead to another dominant loss on Sunday as the Titans offense was outscored 52-14 in their latest loss. Also Read: NFL Power Rankings – Evaluating all 32 teams this week

Top 10 NFL Offense in Week 9

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

In today’s game, a powerful offense is a necessity to be a playoff team and potentially contend for a championship. With that in mind, here are the 10 best offenses in the NFL heading into the Week 8 slate of games. Related: NFL predictions – Projecting win-loss records for all 32 teams

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense have not been as formidable as in years past. While they have had some big days in 2024, the unit has been up and down all season. Week 8 delivered another disappointing showing as they could manage only 17 points against Philadelphia. The run game was completely shut down and the passing attack was slowed all day. It is why they drop in our latest NFL offense rankings. Related: Highest-paid NFL players 2024

9. Washington Commanders

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

After going with Sam Howell in 2023, the Washington Commanders pivoted to top pick and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels to lead the offense this year. And the youngster has been a revelation over the first seven weeks of the season. He played like a budding star again in Week 8 as he threw for 326 yards and a TD in a win over the Bears. While the units’ 18 points did not come easy, they made the biggest play of the weekend when Daniels hit on a wild Hail Mary pass in the final seconds to get their sixth win of the season.

8. Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn’t been a dominant force in 2024 but they continue to chug along by putting up enough points to win games every week. Injuries have started to have an effect on their performance in recent games, but it didn’t stop them in Week 8 as they were able to put up 27 in another win. This time against the Raiders. Patrick Mahomes had a solid game in the victory, throwing for 262 yards and two TDs, while connecting on 27 of his 38 passes. Related: Kansas City Chiefs schedule for 2024 season, stats and injury report

7. Green Bay Packers

Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers have the tools to be an elite offense in 2024. However, the Week 1 injury to Jordan Love severely limited their potential in the following two games. However, with the talented QB back under center they have started to get their mojo back. In Week 8 the passing game was surprisingly held in check by the Jaguars. However, expensive free agent addition Josh Jacobs came up big running for 127 yards and two touchdowns. That and a pair of Jacksonville turnovers played a key role in a 30-point showing and win on Sunday.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Despite QB guru Dave Canales heading to Carolina before the season, Baker Mayfield’s magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has remained in 2024 and their offense has been one of the best in the league to begin the season. However, they will look back on their Week 8 performance with frustration. The running game managed 102 yards combined but it was wasted as Mayfield’s two interceptions were killer in a surprise 31-26 loss at home to the Falcons. Related: NFL QB Rankings 2024 – From Patrick Mahomes to Gardner Minshew

5. Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell continues to look like an offensive genius in 2024 as he has overseen a shockingly good Minny offense. What makes it all the more impressive is that Sam Darnold, a former draft bust, has had a career year in relief of No. 1 draft pick JJ McCarthy. While the offense played solid in Week 8, some miscues and a horrid call late in the game led to a 20-point showing in a frustrating loss to the Vikings on Thursday.

4. Buffalo Bills

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense have been far better than many expected this season despite trading away top receiver Stefon Diggs. They have been one of the best NFL offenses this season due to playing smart mistake-free football and getting an all-around effort each week. That showed in a dominant Week 8 win where they scored 31 points against the Seahawks. Allen threw for nearly 300 yards and two TDs. James Cook was outstanding as he ran for 111 yards and two TDs, and third-year man Khalil Shakir had a breakout day as he posted 107 yards threw the air. Also Read: NFL MVP odds in 2024-25

3. Houston Texans

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

After some bumps in the road over their first few games, the Houston Texans offense has started to look like the unit fans expected in recent weeks. In Week 8 they got a solid all-around showing in a 23-20 win over the Colts. CJ Stroud threw for nearly 300 yards. Running back Joe Mixon had another strong day — 102 rushing yards and a TD. And Stefon Diggs chipped in with 81 yards through the air on five receptions in their latest victory.

2. Detroit Lions

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions offense showed in 2023 that they were for real and entered the new season as one of the most dangerous offenses in football. After some early season struggles at times, the unit has hit a groove in the last few weeks. In Week 8 they didn’t fill up the stat sheet because they didn’t have to. Their defense was able to turn over the Titans four times and the Lions offense made Tennessee pay every time. The uni helped to put up a whopping 52 points on Sunday.

1. Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images