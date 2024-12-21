Top ESPN NFL reporter calls New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers ‘con artist’ during epic rant

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

It’s been another train wreck season for the New York Jets.

The team’s owner, Woody Johnson, fired head coach Robert Saleh five weeks into the season and then dismissed general manager Joe Douglas six weeks later. The team is currently 4-10 and has now missed the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season.

The Aaron Rodgers era has been a disaster, as it appears the aging, controversial quarterback won’t be back with the team in 2025. Johnson has reportedly soured on him.

On top of everything, a recent report by The Athletic revealed that Johnson allegedly nixed a trade with the Denver Broncos for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy because his “Madden NFL” player rating wasn’t high enough. The owner was also accused of denigrating Jets players in the locker room and making decisions based on advice from his teenage sons.

ESPN reporter calls New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers a ‘con artist’

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It wasn’t supposed to be this way for the Jets in 2024. With a healthy Rodgers coming back from a torn Achilles, the Jets had Super Bowl aspirations with an up-and-coming offense and a stellar defense.

However, the team never got on track.

There were rumors during the season about Rodgers’ future with the Jets, as it would cost New York $35 million to pick up his option, which seems unlikely.

Controversy has swirled around Rodgers during his time with the Jets over COVID vaccines, his association with noted anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and suggesting late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “Unsportsmanlike,” ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano roasted Rodgers during an epic rant. Graziano was discussing The Athletic report about the Jets and whether it means the team would consider bringing Rodgers back in 2025.

“Aaron Rodgers is a con artist. He is a narcissist. He is self-absorbed to the absolute maximum. And if he has you fooled — again — that’s on you,” said Graziano.

He continued: “If the Jets go back to Aaron Rodgers next year, they deserve what they get and it will not be good. They know this, they’ve lived it for the last two years. This is not the answer. If some team wants to do that, too bad for them. But if the team that it just happened to wants it to happen to them again, then there’s no fixing that. That’s just dumb.”

Rodgers has yet to respond to Graziano’s comments.

On the season, Rodgers has 23 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and has thrown for 3,255 yards. The Jets are three-point home underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

