Aaron Rodgers makes surprising comment that suggests he might welcome New York Jets cutting him after season

While many New York Jets fans would love to see the organization release Aaron Rodgers after this offseason, it seems the aging quarterback wouldn’t be surprised by the move either.

The 2023 NFL season for Aaron Rodgers was a rough one. After 20 legendary years with the Green Bay Packers, he saw his first season in New York end with an Achilles tear just a few plays into the season. However, this year has shockingly been even worse.

At least last season’s results could be chalked up to being sidelined with an injury. In 2024 the 41-year-old has been on the field for all of the Jets games. But he has looked like a shell of himself. Gone is the four-time NFL MVP. Instead, New York has a QB who looks old and far less mobile after the Achilles tear.

Unsurprisingly, there has been a lot of speculation about whether he could retire or be cut by the organization after the season. While Rodgers is unsure if he will continue his playing career, he does not seem against the idea of playing elsewhere next season.

Aaron Rodgers stats (2024): 3,255 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 90.8 passer rating

Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t be surprised if the New York Jets cut him after the season

During his weekly press conference ahead of the Jets’ game on Sunday against the Rams, Rodgers was asked about his future with the team. It has been a constant all year, especially with how badly New York has performed.

Usually, the questions are on whether would he retire or not after 2024. And the answer would often be about waiting and seeing. However, this time around Aaron Rodgers claimed that he may not need much time to decide his future “unless I get released right away. (via Zach Rosenblatt).”

It is proof that Rodgers understands he has been underwhelming this season. And being a salary cap casualty is a very real possibility. If he badly wanted to stay in New York, getting released would not seem like a thought in his mind. Especially considering the influence he has in the organization.

However, he is already thinking about it. He may be unsure about retirement or not when it comes to the Jets, but he also seems to be open to the idea of playing elsewhere in 2025.

