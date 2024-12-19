Embarrassing New York Jets rumor claims recent trade decision influenced by owners teenage sons and Madden NFL ratings

An embarrassing new expose on the New York Jets owner confirms the rumors that fans have been hearing in recent months. Woody Johnson lets his teenage sons influence his team’s decision-making.

The Jets 2024 campaign has been another massive letdown for a franchise too used to disappointing seasons. After a pair of 7-10 years, there was hope this year that a healthy Aaron Rodgers could return the organization to heights it had not seen since 2009 and 2010 when they went to back-to-back AFC Championship games. Instead, they head into their Week 16 game with an awful 4-10 record.

It seems like every decision the team has made over the last year-plus has failed miserably. It is why head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas both lost their positions during this season. However, even before both were hired by the franchise, fans and those around the organization have always suggested owner Woody Johnson is the real problem.

That speculation intensified in recent months. When rumors spread that Johnson’s teenage sons, Brick and Jack, have a shocking influence on their father’s decision on the team. Well, a new expose from The Athletic on Thursday added new details to the narrative that is sure to ruin the Christmas’ of many New York Jets fans.

New York Jets owner passed on a Jerry Jeudy trade due to his Madden NFL rating?

The Athletic report is filled with a ton of fascinating nuggets of inside information about the “dysfunctional” reign of Johnson from former and current Jets players and employees. But the most embarrassing — and hilarious — have to do with the impact public perception has on Johnson. And it seems his teenage sons have become defacto advisors for roster moves because of it.

One wild story claims the Jets and Broncos were near the finish line on a Jerry Jeudy trade in the offseason. The move would have given Rodgers another talented target in the passing game. However, just before completing the deal, Johnson ended talks. And it was over disinterest in acquiring Jeudy due to his Madden NFL ’25 player rating. The New York boss is 77 years old. It is unlikely he’s getting this info from playing the game himself.

It is one of several instances where Madden ratings were allegedly used as information for Johnson’s decisions. “Last year, Johnson started including his sons in some meetings at the team facility. For some Jets employees, the sons’ increasing involvement clarified their father’s propensity for sharing posts from X. And articles from various outlets, including a blog called ‘Jets X-Factor,’ with the organization’s top decision-makers,” the outlet revealed.

“’When we’re discussing things, you’ll hear Woody cite something that Brick or Jack read online that’s being weighed equally against whatever opinion someone else in the department has,’” a Jets executive told The Athletic.

After getting their first win following Saleh’s firing Rodgers reportedly walked into an excited locker room with a game ball in hand. And it was expected to go interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. But before Rodgers could speak, Brick Johnson took another ball and awarded it to wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

The owner’s son later posted the profanity-filled moment on Instagram. Multiple players said the energy felt drained out of the room. And it likely killed morale the rest of the way.

