New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers sounds off about future amid disappointing season

It wasn’t the season Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets were expecting.

After missing all but four plays due to a torn Achilles in the first game of the 2023 season, Rodgers had hoped to lead the Jets to Super Bowl contention.

The Jets entered 2024 with two young playmaking stars in running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson. They also featured a top-tier defense led by Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. With a healthy Rodgers at the helm, the team’s potential seemed limitless.

However, the season unfolded differently than planned.

The Jets are currently 3-7 and fired head coach Robert Saleh after Week 5’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. Things haven’t improved under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, as Gang Green has posted just a 1-4 record.

The team also traded for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, Rodgers’ former teammate with the Green Bay Packers. In four games with the Jets, Adams has managed only 20 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown.

With the Jets’ season essentially over, questions arise about who will be New York’s head coach next year and who will be under center. Rodgers recently addressed his future plans.

Aaron Rodgers wants to come back to New York Jets

Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday that he wants to return to the Jets for 2025.

“I think so, yeah,” Rodgers said.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback added that the team’s struggles haven’t changed his mind about continuing his career in New York.

“Not really, not for the negative,” Rodgers stated. “Not really, no.”

Rodgers, who would turn 42 during the 2025 season, is under contract for next season, but it’s not guaranteed. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports, Rodgers has a $35 million option bonus the Jets would need to exercise. He also has a $2.5 million base salary and a cap charge of $23.5 million.

It would be surprising to see the Jets part ways with Rodgers, especially given owner Woody Johnson’s support. New York will likely commit to Rodgers again for 2025, and if that strategy fails, they may seek another franchise quarterback through the 2026 draft.

If the Jets do end up cutting ties with Rodgers, several teams might take a chance on the aging quarterback, including the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders.

Rodgers has struggled this season, ranking 24th out of 32 qualified quarterbacks in Total QBR (52.0). Through 10 games, he’s thrown 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions while being sacked 23 times.

“I’m not playing as well as I would’ve liked to play, for sure,” Rodgers said, via ESPN.com. “The beauty in this game is it’s a team game. The frustrating part is that if you’re a great competitor, you hold yourself to a standard that’s not unrealistic, and I haven’t reached that standard this year.”

Rodgers and the Jets face the Indianapolis Colts at home on Sunday as four-point favorites.

