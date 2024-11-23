Has Aaron Rodgers played last snap for New York Jets? NFL insider reveals team’s potential plans for aging QB

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It appears it’s just a matter of time before Aaron Rodgers is no longer with the New York Jets.

The Jets traded for Rodgers ahead of the 2023 season, hoping the four-time NFL MVP would lead them to a Super Bowl championship like he did with the Green Bay Packers. Instead, his tenure has been an unmitigated disaster.

Four plays into the 2023 regular season, Rodgers tore his Achilles against the San Francisco 49ers on “Monday Night Football.” He would miss the rest of the season.

Coming into 2024, the Jets were flying high with hopes that Rodgers would be able to take command and lead the Jets to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years. That dream has turned to dust as the Jets are 3-8 on the season and have fired their head coach and general manager.

With the Jets’ focus now on the future, it seems that Rodgers’ time with Gang Green is dwindling, according to one NFL insider.

Related: How To Watch the New York Jets Games Live

NFL insider reveals New York Jets could bench Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini reports that Jets owner Woody Johnson “has lost confidence” in Rodgers, as the 40-year-old quarterback has looked every bit his age this season. It wouldn’t be surprising if Rodgers has already played his last snap, as the Jets are in a bye week.

“I’m told no decisions have been made yet, but it appears increasingly likely that the four-time MVP, who is banged up, could be placed on injured reserve or possibly benched over the next few weeks, signaling the end of his disastrous time with the Jets. Some around the league say they won’t be surprised if Rodgers is cut in-season,” Russini wrote. “As for Rodgers, his relationship with the owner has been strained for months — that’s not a secret in the building or the locker room. At this point, after conversations with sources with the team and around the league, my understanding is that Rodgers still wants to play in 2025, just not for the New York Jets.”

With 2025 on the horizon, the Jets will need a new quarterback under center. According to Tankathon, the Jets currently have the sixth overall pick in next year’s draft. But would they want to throw a young quarterback to the wolves right away?

There are other potential options on the free-agent market, which Russini points out.

“Replacing Rodgers won’t be easy. The free-agent QB market is lacking, with Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson among the top names — though Wilson is expected to stay with the Steelers and the Vikings could decide to keep Darnold if he’s willing to be a backup. Justin Fields, Derek Carr (whom the Jets pursued before Rodgers) and Daniel Jones are also potential targets, but none of them stand out as an ideal fit. The Jets could explore trading for Trevor Lawrence or drafting a quarterback, though the 2025 draft class appears weak,” Russini reports.

No matter what happens, there’s one certainty: it will be a full-blown makeover for the Jets in 2025.

Related: New York Jets discuss topic of resting Aaron Rodgers