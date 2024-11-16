NFL insider surprisingly reveals ‘no guarantee’ New York Jets will bring back Aaron Rodgers for 2025

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has already stated he wants to come back to the New York Jets next season, but what does the franchise think?

It’s been yet another disappointing season for Gang Green. After coming into 2024 with Super Bowl aspirations, the Jets have once again become a circus.

Owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh following Week 5’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Jets were 2-3 at the time but have gotten worse under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, going 1-4.

Rodgers is showing his age as a soon-to-be 41-year-old quarterback. Coming back from an Achilles injury that cost him the 2023 season outside of four plays, Rodgers hasn’t been able to get anything going this year. He’s thrown for 2,258 yards, with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also been sacked 23 times.

Despite his struggles, Rodgers told reporters he wants to play for the Jets next season. However, it might not be so clear-cut if New York wants him back under center.

Related: New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers sounds off about future amid disappointing season

Will Aaron Rodgers be under center for New York Jets in 2025?

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that it still remains up in the air what the Jets will do with Rodgers and that there’s “no guarantee” he will be back in 2025. The Jets also have decisions to make about their head coach and general manager.

If the Jets do bring him back, they would have to pick up a $35 million option bonus and his $2.5 million base salary for 2025. He doesn’t have any guaranteed money for next season with a $23.5 million cap hit.

“Rodgers, who turns 41 in December, said this week that he wants to play next year, and while Woody Johnson hasn’t been thrilled with his star QB’s performance, Rodgers has a strong relationship with [Jets vice chairman] Christopher Johnson. The next month-and-a-half will help shape the team’s decision,” Russini wrote.

No matter what, the Jets will need a quarterback of the future at some point. Currently, they hold the eighth overall pick for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, the Jets are four-point home favorites against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Related: New York Jets discuss topic of resting Aaron Rodgers