Aaron Rodgers blasts constant leak problem within New York Jets organization

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes there continues to be a leak problem within the New York Jets organization.

Rodgers has been at the center of many rumors and reports amid the team’s disappointing 3-8 record, which cost the jobs of head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

The Athletic’s Diana Russini reported that Rodgers has fallen out of favor with Jets owner Woody Johnson, claiming their relationship has been strained.

“I’m told no decisions have been made yet, but it appears increasingly likely that the four-time MVP, who is banged up, could be placed on injured reserve or possibly benched over the next few weeks, signaling the end of his disastrous time with the Jets. Some around the league say they won’t be surprised if Rodgers is cut in-season,” Russini wrote.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that Johnson wanted to bench Rodgers in September, and that a source revealed they would be “shocked” if the owner decides to bring the aging quarterback back for 2025.

Additionally, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rodgers has “resisted getting scans done” because he doesn’t want the organization to know how injured he is.

Aaron Rodgers calls out leak problem within New York Jets

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rodgers was asked if leaks were still a problem with the Jets.

“One hundred percent, yes,” Rodgers said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think it, you know, it starts with figuring out what they are, and putting a stop to it.”

This has been a regular occurrence during Rodgers’ tenure with the Jets. Last year, he called out a reported leak that former Jets quarterback Zach Wilson didn’t want to play again after he was initially benched.

With everything surrounding the Jets, it appears the writing is on the wall that Rodgers won’t return to the team. If that’s the case, his Jets tenure was an unmitigated disaster. He lasted just four plays in 2023 before tearing his Achilles against the San Francisco 49ers on “Monday Night Football” and missed the rest of the season. This year hasn’t gone much better, as the Jets’ championship aspirations quickly went up in smoke.

This will mark the Jets’ 14th consecutive season missing the playoffs. The team enters Sunday’s game as two-point home underdogs to the Seattle Seahawks.

