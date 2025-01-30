New York Giants praise top NFL prospect’s football intelligence following meeting

The New York Giants face a critical decision heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

After parting ways with Daniel Jones during the 2024 season, the team needs a new franchise quarterback. However, holding the third overall pick could leave them at a disadvantage, as the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns — who possess the top two selections — are also seeking quarterbacks.

Only two quarterbacks are projected as first-round talents: Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. If both are taken with the first two picks, the Giants could pivot to Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter or defensive standout Abdul Carter.

Related: New reports offer intriguing QB option for New York Giants after Round 1 of 2025 NFL Draft

New York Giants brass conduct ‘soft interview’ with Shedeur Sanders

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Giants general manager Joe Schoen revealed to the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz that he and head coach Brian Daboll met with Sanders during the Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas, last week. Though Sanders was present at the event, he did not participate in any practices or the game.

“It was good getting the meeting. He’s had a really good career in Colorado, and obviously, look forward to getting to know all those guys the rest of the process,” Schoen said.

Schoen described the meeting as a “soft interview.” Sanders was among several players the Giants met with, as Daboll and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney presented various scenarios to quarterback prospects.

“There’s a whiteboard,” Schoen explained to the Post. “You can have them draw stuff. You can watch film with them. So really good opportunity to get an initial baseline of their football intelligence, what they’ve been taught, protection ability.”

The Giants are keeping their options open with the third pick.

“We’re in a good position sitting at 3 with the players that are available,” Schoen stated. “By process of elimination, we know we’re gonna get a good player regardless of what happens in the next couple of months, we know there’s gonna be a really good player there.”

Coming off a disappointing 3-14 record in 2024, the Giants must address their quarterback situation, whether through the draft or free agency.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft – Latest Round 1 projections for New York Giants

