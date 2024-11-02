Popular NFL analyst makes bold New York Giants claim: NYG could a Super Bowl contender if not for Daniel Jones

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A hugely popular sports radio host believes if the New York Giants had good quarterback play, they would have been a legitimate Super Bowl contender this season.

Heading into their game in Week 9, the Giants look to be on a path to another lost season. They own a sad 2-6 and are a sizable underdog in their game Sunday against the Washington Commanders. The first-place team in the NFC East.

Related: Where do the New York Giants land in our Week 9 NFL offense rankings?

What makes the Giants’ situation so frustrating is they aren’t that much worse than the Commanders. The big difference is Washington has gotten very good play from rookie QB Jayden Daniels. While Daniel Jones continues to show why he is arguably the biggest first-round NFL Draft bust in team history.

The six-year veteran is near the bottom of the league in completion percentage, touchdowns, passer rating, and quarterback rating. He has also taken the third most sacks in the league. It’s wasted some solid play from their run game and a strong rookie season from receiver Malik Nabers. They could easily have one or two more wins if not for Jones.

Over the last few weeks, New York Giants fans have wondered where they could be if they had a better player at QB. This week, popular FOX Sports talk show host Colin Cowherd covered the topic and actually suggested they could be a Super Bowl contender if they had a top 10 QB.

Daniel Jones stats (2024): 1,706 passing yards, 6 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 79.5 passer rating

Colin Cowherd suggests New York Giants Brian Daboll ‘coaching his butt off’ this season

“If I said there’s a team in New York, Brian Daboll’s on the offensive side, [Devin] Singletary is one of the running backs, good left tackle, serviceable O-line, one great weapon, really strong defensive front, no that’s not the Buffalo Bills,” Cowherd started by saying in a new episode of his podcast. “And if you gave Josh Allen to the Giants, we would talk about them in the Super Bowl bubble.

“The Giants have a lot of components that Super Bowl teams have outside of quarterback. Brian Daboll is coaching his butt off. The Giants with no run game and mediocre quarterback play dominated time of possession against, Dak Prescott — pretty good quarterback. It’s not like the Giants are hopeless. They are just hopeless at quarterback.”

Daniel Jones contract: Four Years, $160 million

Although this season seems lost for the New York Giants, there is hope on the horizon. They are likely to have a top NFL Draft pick next April and there will be four potential franchise QBs up for grabs. Plus, they can move on from Jones this offseason and free up some of the money left on his four-year contract.

Related: Where does Daniel Jones land in our latest NFL QB rankings?