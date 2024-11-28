Darren Rizzi reportedly could lock up New Orleans Saints head coach job if he achieves one realistic goal

A new report reveals what Darren Rizzi would need to do to stay the New Orleans Saints head coach in 2025. And it is an achievable goal.

The Saints have not had the season they were hoping for in 2024. Despite having a good roster, they head into their Week 13 clash against the Los Angeles Rams with a 4-7 record and sitting in third place in the NFC South. Injuries have surely hurt them this season, but even when healthy, they have not played up to the level of their talent.

It is why the organization took the bold step of ousting head coach Dennis Allen to begin the month. His firing was well earned after the former Raiders head coach finished with an 18-25 record in three seasons and 43 games. In his place, steps in veteran Saints coach and former assistant coach Darren Rizzi.

In two games the top decision-maker, the 54-year-old is unbeaten at 2-0. It has given New Orleans and their fanbase a little life. Especially since they are only two games out of first in the South despite a 4-7 record.

So if the team does play harder for Rizzi what does he need to do to keep the job? ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed the answer on Wednesday.

Dennis Allen record (New Orlean Saints): 18-25

5-3 record as New Orleans Saints interim head coach likely lands Darren Rizzi full-time job

“Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi’s chances to earn the permanent job seemed slim when he took over three weeks ago. They still might be — interim coaches are typically long shots — but he has made an early impression in winning his first two games,” Fowler wrote. “He relates well with the players and takes their input into account. He has scaled back practices to try to avoid injuries. And he has New Orleans playing with a purpose.

“If he can finish the season at 5-3 — meaning winning three more games before the season ends — his case would be strengthened. And the schedule is somewhat manageable, with four of the Saints’ final six opponents sitting below .500.”

New Orleans Saints record: 4-7

The Saints’ final six games are against the Rams, Giants, Commanders, Packers, Raiders and Buccaneers. The matchups with the Giants and Raiders could easily get him more than halfway to the goal since both are two of the worst teams in the league this season.

