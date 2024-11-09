fbpx

New Orleans Saints’ Chris Olave expected to be put on IR, ‘real chance’ could miss rest of season after latest concussion

The season continues to snowball for the New Orleans Saints.

NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport reports that talented wide receiver Chris Olave is expected to be placed on injured reserve after suffering his second concussion of the season in Week 9. He will miss at least the next four games.

Olave has been seeing specialists to determine the best course of action. Rapoport reports there’s a “real chance” Olave could miss the rest of the season.

In last Sunday’s loss against the Carolina Panthers, Olave took a scary hit from safety Xavier Woods, causing the head injury. Olave lay on the field for several minutes before being stretchered off. He was taken to the hospital but was discharged later that day.

Woods was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Olave also suffered a concussion in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the first time that he has suffered two known concussions in the same season.

New Orleans Saints’ Chris Olave has had several concussions during career

The young playmaker now has four known concussions in his NFL career.

The Saints drafted Olave in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He recorded 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his first two years. However, Olave has yet to play a full season due to concussions.

The Saints, who are 2-7 and recently fired head coach Dennis Allen, take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. They are looking to break their seven-game losing streak.

