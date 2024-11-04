New Orleans Saints fire head coach Dennis Allen after seven-game losing streak

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

After crushing the Carolina Panthers 47-10 and the Dallas Cowboys 44-19 in the first two weeks of the season, Dennis Allen and the New Orleans Saints appeared set for a strong season. Yet, even though the Saints looked like one of the best teams in the NFC early on, the season didn’t end after two weeks.

What transpired over the next seven weeks has been much more impactful, with the Saints dropping seven games in a row. Keep in mind that three of those losses came at the hand of rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler. However, Derek Carr returned for Sunday’s rematch against the Panthers, only this time the Saints didn’t win by 37. Instead, they lost to one of the worst teams in the league, and now big changes are being made.

New Orleans Saints fire Dennis Allen after three seasons

Early Monday morning, the New Orleans Saints announced Dennis Allen’s firing. The move wraps up Allen’s 2.5 season tenure with an 18-25 record as the Saints’ head coach, featuring zero playoff appearances.

Before the Saints promoted him to fill the head coaching vacancy left by Sean Payton in 2022, Allen first began as a senior defensive assistant in New Orleans in 2015. He then later became the team’s defensive coordinator, serving in that role for seven seasons before getting another crack at being an NFL head coach.

This wraps up his second stint with the Saints for the Georgia native after previously serving as the team’s assistant defensive line and secondary coach from 2006 to 2010.

Saints outgained the Panthers by 150+ yards, ran for 150+ yards, and won the turnover battle



Over the last 20 years, teams had gone 275-0 with that formula.



Now 275-1. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 3, 2024

While Allen improved upon his previous record as an NFL head coach when he was with the Raiders and led an 8-28 record. Yet at this point, it seems very unlikely that the 52-year-old will ever get another NFL head coaching opportunity.

The Saints have already announced Allen’s interim replacement, with special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi taking over head coaching duties. He’s been with the team since 2019 and currently serves as the assistant head coach, a role he’s enjoyed since Allen took over head coaching duties in 2022.

