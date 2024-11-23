New Orleans Saints ‘won’t be able to ignore’ one specific candidate during head coaching search

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

A 2-7 start got Dennis Allen fired from being the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Of course, it wasn’t just a slow start that led to his demise in the Bayou. Allen also led a 9-8 and a 7-10 campaign, both of which ended without trips to the playoffs.

Now the Saints will once again be searching for a new head coach one the offseason gets underway, but where does interim fill-in Darren Rizzi fit into their plans?

Darren Rizzi could become New Orleans Saints’ full-time head coach

Since taking over head coaching duties in Week 10, Darren Rizzi has led the New Orleans Saints to a perfect 2-0 record. It’s an impressive start for the longtime special teams coordinator, but can it last? The Saints are eager to find out, but they won’t get any answers this week with the team on a bye until their Dec. 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Still, Rizzi has made a strong impression, not only within the locker room, but also among ownership. It’s a small sample size, but Rizzi could very well end up becoming the frontrunner to coach the Saints in 2025.

Some of the changes he’s made since taking over for Allen have been extremely well regarded by the team’s leaders. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Saints owner Gayle Benson “won’t be able to ignore a coach inspiring her locker room.”

“One veteran player explained: “We were thirsty for change, and Rizzi is bringing it.” There’s his “1/11th” philosophy, with the staff encouraging each player to take responsibility for their specific role — a Jersey version of “Do Your Job.”” Dianna Russini on Darren Rizzi/New Orleans Saints

Rizzi was a finalist for the Saints’ head coaching job when they settled on hiring Allen, and even the assistants on the staff, ones who didn’t get picked to become the interim, have had good things to say about their new team leader. As one assistant coach told Russini, “Everything has a purpose with Rizzi.”

The Saints have six games left on their schedule. Depending on how they go, it’s possible New Orleans will be promoting another interim to full-time coaching duties in 2025.

