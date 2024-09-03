New Jersey dangling wild sum of tax money to lure 76ers away from Philadelphia, Sixers taking offer ‘seriously’

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After losing the Nets to Brooklyn, it looks like New Jersey is doing all it can to make the Philadelphia 76ers their new representative in the NBA.

After nine years as one of the premier teams in the ABA, the New Jersey Nets were one of the few professional franchises in a major sports league the state had. From 1977 to 2012, they were a staple of NJ sports culture until the organization’s ownership took the team across the Hudson to be the first pro sports team in Brooklyn, New York since the Dodgers.

It was a serious blow to the state and now the NHL’s Devils are the lone major team in NJ. Professional sports teams are big business and a trend has started around the country to turn the areas around new arenas and stadiums into huge hubs of commerce and tourism. New Jersey wants to get into that business and has a team in mind.

On Tuesday, CBS News reported that the state is making an official push to bring the 76ers from Philadelphia to Camden, New Jersey.

New Jersey trying to lure the Philadelphia 76ers across the Deleware River to Camden

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Hundreds of millions of dollars in tax credits and millions more in government-issued bonds could be available to the Philadelphia 76ers ownership if they decide to build their proposed new arena and residential project, 76 Place, in Camden, New Jersey, officials said this week,” the outlet reported.

The economic incentives for the 76ers could be as much as $900 million, and the proposal from state officials claims the site of a new arena would be where the Riverfront State Prison once was. Just north of the Ben Franklin Bridge and Rutgers University–Camden.

In a letter responding to the proposal, the Sixers suggested they are completely open to the idea and taking a move to New Jersey “seriously.”

“The reality is we are running out of time to reach an agreement that will allow the 76ers to open our new home in time for the 2031-32 NBA season,” the statement said. “As a result, we must take all potential options seriously, including this one.”

Philadelphia is right near the Pennsylvania and New Jersey border. Camden is only 15 minutes away from Philly. So it would not be a big shift in where the team is located. But it will be interesting to see if the 76ers will remain labeled as from Philadelphia or will get a name change.

The NFL’s Jets and Giants are from New York but play their home games in New Jersey.

